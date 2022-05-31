North Carolina preschool stops using flashcards featuring ‘pregnant man’ after parental outcry

The flashcards also included images of multiple children in ‘families’ with two ‘parents’ of the same sex.

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (LifeSiteNews) – A North Carolina preschool has stopped using pro-LGBT flashcards to teach children colors after backlash from a concerned parent.

The parent contacted Republican North Carolina state representative Erin Paré about the flashcards used by a teacher at Ballentine Elementary School in Wake County.

“I am grateful that a concerned constituent reached out and that this issue is being addressed in a swift and professional manner by Ballentine Elementary School,” Paré said, in a statement released May 27 by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore.

“Schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom,” she added.

The flashcards depict an image of a “pregnant man” and multiple children in “families” with two “parents” of the same sex.

“I hope schools across Wake County and the State of North Carolina will follow the example of Ballentine and respond swiftly when a parent expresses concern and ensure that materials like this are not being used to teach young students,” Paré continued.

Paré contacted school principal Lutashia Dove who was reportedly unaware of the use of the flashcards since they were not part of the approved curriculum. The name of the preschool teacher who showed the flashcard to the children is not disclosed.

Upon discovering that the cards were indeed being used to teach young children, Dove immediately removed them from the classroom and contacted the WCPSS area superintendent and engaged human resources to investigate the matter.

The cards were designed by a now-defunct company called ByUs Box which focused on marketing pro-LGBT products, including flashcards of “non-binary” and “transgender” animals, gender-neutral nursery rhymes, and a “Blackness Collection.” The inspiration for the company came from George Floyd’s death.

North Carolina has seen a recent movement of increased parental involvement in schools, against LGBT propaganda continually pushed on young children.

A recent poll showed that 57% of voters supported passing legislation to “make parents the primary decision-makers regarding their child’s health and medical decisions and provide parents with opt-out options regarding controversial surveys or age-inappropriate classroom materials.”

