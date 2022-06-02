North Carolina preschool teacher resigns after being caught using LGBTQ+ flash cards

FUQUAY-VARINA, North Carolina (LifeSiteNews) — A North Carolina preschool teacher has resigned after being caught using LGBTQ+ “flash cards” in the classroom.
The special needs Pre-K teacher at Ballentine Elementary School in North Carolina’s Wake County tendered her resignation following backlash from a parent who objected to the introduction of radical gender ideology in the classroom, a local ABC affiliate reported.
READ: North Carolina preschool stops using flashcards featuring ‘pregnant man’ after parental outcry
The unnamed educator allegedly used LGBTQ+ flashcards to teach colors to the young children in her classroom.
The cards, which were designed by now-defunct woke company ByUs Box which focused on marketing pro-LGBTQ+ products, including flashcards of “non-binary” and “transgender” animals, depicted an image of a “pregnant man” as well as children in “families” with same sex “parents.”
North Carolina preschool teacher resigns over flash cards depicting pregnant man – https://t.co/XR6aqbP4OS – @washtimes #NCleg #LGBTQ
— Valerie Richardson (@ValRichardson17) June 2, 2022
After a parent reached out to Republican North Carolina state representative Erin Paré to express concern about the cards, the Wake County School District put out a statement saying it was “concerned to learn of the inappropriate instructional resource found in a preschool classroom,” adding that the cards were not part of the school’s curriculum and that the offensive materials had been removed.
“Schools should only be using age-appropriate materials, and these flashcards clearly do not meet that standard for a pre-school classroom,” said Paré in a statement released May 27 by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore.
“I am grateful that a concerned constituent reached out and that this issue is being addressed in a swift and professional manner by Ballentine Elementary School,” she said.
READ: ‘Ain’t nothing but men and women’: Speech by North Carolina Lt. Gov. on gender ideology goes viral
At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media.
And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age.
This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now.
SIGN: Congress must ban federal funding for schools promoting sex or LGBT ideologies among children.
With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children.
Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools.
Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March.
SIGN and SHARE: Congress must ban federal funding for schools who attempt to sexualize children.
76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students.
Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation.
A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.”
Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom.
It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people.
SIGN TODAY: Pull federal funding from any school that sexualizes children
We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action.
Thank you for signing the petition today.
More Information:
Groomer: An empty slur or based in reality? - LifeSiteNews
Grooming begins with teacher's personal disclosure of sexual preferences - LifeSiteNews
Gay Choir sings "We'll convert your children" - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: Visual aid from National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)**
LifeSiteNews previously reported that Paré responded to the complaint by contacting school principal Lutashia Dove, who was reportedly unaware that the flashcards were being used.
Upon discovering that the cards were indeed being used to teach young children, Dove immediately removed them from the classroom, contacted the WCPSS area superintendent, and engaged human resources to investigate the matter.
The unnamed teacher resigned amid the controversy.
Parents who spoke to ABC 11 said they were disappointed the teacher had left her position, adding they weren’t concerned about LGBTQ content in the classroom.
However, Paré argued that “age-appropriateness of some education tools” is important to consider, adding that images depicting pregnant “men” could be “confusing” to kids.
“That’s a sentiment shared not just by folks in southern Wake County but by parents across the state,” she said. “This educational tool was age-inappropriate for these pre-schoolers, and that’s just not me telling you that — that’s the school district telling you that, that’s the principal telling you, and that’s a shared conclusion among all reasonable people in this.”
A recent North Carolina poll has found that 57% of voters support legislation to affirm “parental access to curriculum and classroom materials” and give parents the option to opt out of “controversial surveys or age-inappropriate classroom materials.”