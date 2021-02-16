North Dakota, Mississippi move to ban gender-confused men in women’s sports

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Republican lawmakers in North Dakota and Mississippi approved bills last week to outlaw males with gender dysphoria from competing on women’s sports teams. The new efforts to protect women’s and girls’ sports come three weeks after the Biden administration issued an order mandating that gender-confused men and women be included on teams for members of the opposite sex.

On Thursday, the Mississippi state senate approved the “Mississippi Fairness Act” requiring public educational institutions in the state “to designate [their] athletic teams or sports according to biological sex.” The senate passed the bill by a 25-vote margin.

“I’ve had numerous coaches across the state call me and believe that they feel there’s a need for a policy in Mississippi because they are beginning to have some concerns of having to deal with this,” Republican state Sen. Angela Hill, the primary sponsor of the bill, said.

“God blessed all our efforts,” she added in a Facebook post.

The Mississippi Fairness Act now moves to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives ahead of consideration by Gov. Tate Reeves, who has slammed the Biden administration for forcing girls “to compete with biological males for access to athletics.”

North Dakota House lawmakers also overwhelmingly voted to ban male high school students from female teams on Thursday, passing HB 1298. Co-sponsor state Rep. Kathy Skroch said that the legislation “is about girls competing with girls, ensuring equal opportunity and keeping a level playing field in girls’ sports.”

“It upholds 50 years of progress and protecting women against discrimination and advocates for the preservation of biological standards,” she said.

Republicans in more than a dozen other states have advanced similar measures in recent weeks. In Montana, a House committee approved new protections for women’s sports last month, while a Utah committee did the same last week.

“Across America there are stories of individuals who identified as male at birth competing against our female athletes” and “breaking records that no female will be able to reach,” state Rep. Kera Birkeland told the Utah House Education Committee on Thursday.

“They’re taking championships, titles and scholarships from our female athletes,” she said. “To say it’s taking a toll on our female athletes would be an understatement.”

Congressional Republicans have joined the renewed push to maintain biological standards in sports as well, with Sens. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Mike Lee (R-UT) introducing a bill earlier this month to bar taxpayer-funded colleges from allowing men to compete against women.

Marshall, a physician, said the Biden administration’s push to eliminate female-only teams “shows no common sense and will bring about the destruction of women’s sports,” echoing comments by other lawmakers.

Medical experts have repeatedly condemned letting gender-confused males play against women, citing immutable sex differences that give men a massive upper hand, despite attempts at hormone manipulation or “gender transition.”

“Giving a woman testosterone does not make her a man, giving a man estrogen does not make him a woman,” pediatrician Dr. Michell Cretella noted in 2017. “[T]he estrogen makes a man a handicapped man,” she added. Missouri pediatrician and researcher Dr. Timothy Roberts confirmed in a new study that men still have a clear advantage over women in physical contests after taking female hormones for over one year.

