North Face risks boycott similar to Bud Light, Target with drag queen promotional video

Clad in a rainbow-colored dress and sporting fake eyelashes, an exaggerated ponytail wig, and a mustache, activist ‘Pattie Gonia’ tells viewers he is ‘here to invite you to come out - in nature with us!’

(LifeSiteNews) — Outdoor clothing and accessories brand North Face made its contribution to so-called “pride month” by releasing an ad featuring a man garishly attired in “drag queen” getup inviting customers to “come out – in nature with us!” Amid highly successful boycotts against Bud Light and Target for embracing radical sexual ideology, conservatives are now also calling to spurn North Face, whose parent company has already suffered a drop in share value.

Posted to Instagram on Wednesday, North Face’s minute-long ad for an upcoming “Summer of Pride” tour features a man who identifies himself as “Pattie Gonia, a real-life homosexual.”

Clad in a rainbow-colored dress and sporting fake eyelashes, an exaggerated ponytail wig, and a mustache, the North Face partner, who identifies himself as a drag queen, environmentalist, and community organizer on his Instagram page, tells viewers he is “here to invite you to come out – in nature with us!”

During the ad read, the words “COME OUT” flash in bold pink letters on the screen.

“We like to call this little tour ‘the Summer of Pride,’” the activist said. “This tour has everything. Hiking. Community. Art. Lesbians. Lesbians making art.”



The man dressed in mockery of womanhood also noted that this isn’t the first time he has partnered with North Face, a company dedicated to providing camping, hiking, and other outdoor clothing, accessories, and equipment.

RELATED: LifePetition to boycott Target reaches 10,000 signatures as company stock plummets $9 billion

“Last year we gay sashayed across the nation and celebrated pride across the nation with hundreds of you across the nation,” he said. “This year, we’re back back back again.”

He said this year’s “pride” tour would stop off in Atlanta and Salt Lake City.

The company also has an expansive pro-LGBT collection featuring t-shirts, tank-tops, shorts, and shoes meant to “celebrate the transformational power of finding our runway in the outdoors together.”

“Rainbows. Lightning. Sun and moon,” the company’s “pride” advertising on its website reads, suggesting that people who identify as homosexual or transgender “are nature.”

“Our connection to the outdoors is cyclical and reciprocal,” North Face says of LGBT-identifying people. “We are colorful auras of light. Alive like a stream of water or a breath of mountain air.”

In addition to “Pattie Gonia,” the company has also partnered with nonprofits that promote LGBT ideology for young people.

According to its website, North Face supports Brave Trails, “a national non-profit organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth leadership,” as well as YouthSeen, which it describes as “a nonprofit … working to support Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous People of Color communities.”

Conservatives, who have recently mobilized to effectively boycott companies like Bud Light and Target, are also reportedly calling for boycotts against North Face for its contributions to “pride month.” There may already be active momentum in that direction; North Face’s parent company VF Corporation has reportedly seen its shares tumble by 3.27% in the 24 hours after the launch of the ad featuring the drag queen activist.

The news comes as the ongoing conservative boycott against Bud Light for its short but disastrous partnership with transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney has caused a sharp and continuous drop in sales, even impacting Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch and its other brands, including Budweiser.

RELATED: Conservatives’ Bud Light boycott is a massive success, and other companies are taking notice

Meanwhile, conservative-led boycotts against box store Target over its LGBT “pride month” collection reportedly led the company to scramble in an effort to avoid “a Bud Light situation.” Some stores were directed to move their LGBT merchandise to the back of the building, and later Target decided to pull products created by transgender-identifying British designer “Erik” Carnell, who also designs items that are explicitly satanic and encourage violence against so-called “transphobes.”

Target’s market capitalization has suffered a massive $9 billion loss in the week immediately following the controversy over its LGBT “pride” collection.

It remains to be seen whether North Face will respond to the backlash by scaling back its full-throated support for sexual ideology. To date, it has defended the move to partner with the “drag queen” activist, saying on Instagram that “[w]e recognize the opportunity our brand has to shape the future of the outdoors and we want that future to be a more accepting and loving place.”

Share











