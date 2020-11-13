Norway adds ‘transgender discrimination’ to list of crimes punishable by up to 3 years in jail

November 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Norway has expanded its “hate speech” laws, which can see people sentenced for a year in prison for private remarks, to include people who identify as “transgender.”

Previously, the code prohibited “hate speech” based on a) skin color or national or ethnic origin, b) religion or belief, c) homosexual orientation, and d) disability.

The amendments changed “homosexual orientation” to “sexual orientation” and added “gender, gender identity or expression” to the list of protected attributes.

Those found in violation of the law could face up to a year in prison for ‘discriminatory remarks’ made in private, and up to three years for public comments.

In explaining the reason for the amendments, Norway’s minister of justice and public security, Monica Maeland, told Thomson Reuters Foundation that “It is imperative that the protection against discrimination offered by the criminal legislation is adapted to the practical situations that arise,” noting that transgender individuals are “an exposed group when it comes to discrimination, harassment, and violence.”

In their review of Norway’s “human rights situation of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and intersex people,” LGBT activist group Rainbow Europe claims that a quarter of LGBT persons have been victims of hate speech in the past year, and that “15 per cent of LGBT people have personally received threats during the same period, compared to four per cent in the general population.”

Norway has some of the most liberal laws supporting the gender confused and is ranked fifth for its policies by Rainbow Europe. Children as young as 7 have the right to change their sexual identity in legal documents without a medical or psychological diagnosis of gender identity disorder, and there is no requirement for those who identify as a member of the opposite sex to undergo any appearance altering treatment.

Nevertheless, LGBT activists want more.

Rainbow Europe say that it considers Norway to have implemented only 68% of what it identifies as essential rights for LGBT people. In the category of “legal gender recognition and bodily integrity,” the activist group identifies three areas they would like to see changed. They are dissatisfied with the fact that children under 7 are unable to legally change their sex and that medical intervention is prohibited for those too young for informed consent. They would also like to see the “requirement for a mental health assessment in order to access trans-related care” removed.