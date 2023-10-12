Norwegian gov’t agency publishes paper dispelling myth of man-made ‘climate change’

'The results imply that the effect of man-made CO2 emissions does not appear to be sufficiently strong to cause systematic changes in the pattern of the temperature fluctuations,’ the research by Statistics Norway found.

OSLO, Norway (LifeSiteNews) – Research published by Statistics Norway has dispelled the myth that “climate change” is caused by man-made emissions.

In September, Statistics Norway, the national statistical institute of Norway and the main producer of its official statistics, published a paper entitled “To what extent are temperature levels changing due to greenhouse gas emissions?”

“Standard climate models are rejected by time series data on global temperatures,” the research’s abstract boldly states.

The introduction points out that, “a key question is whether this tendency is part of a cycle, or whether the temperature pattern during this period deviates systematically from previous variations.”

Furthermore, even if temperatures could be proven to be changing on a large scale, “it is still a difficult challenge to establish how much of this change is due to increasing man-made emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases.”

“At present, there is apparently a high degree of consensus among many climate researchers that the temperature increase of the last decades is systematic (and partly man-made),” Statistics Norway states, before adding, “This is certainly the impression conveyed by the mass media.”

The research points out that despite the narrative that most global warming took place after 1950, “Temperature reconstructions indicate that there is a ‘warming’ trend that seems to have been going on for as long as approximately 400 years. Prior to the last 250 years or so, such a trend could only be due to natural causes.”

In contrast to politicians’ and mainstream media’s warnings of rising temperatures, new methods of research “indicate that warmer temperatures were the norm in the earlier part of the past 4,000 years, including century-long intervals nearly 1°C warmer than the decade (2001-2010).”

“The results imply that the effect of man-made CO2 emissions does not appear to be sufficiently strong to cause systematic changes in the pattern of the temperature fluctuations,” the paper concludes. “In other words, our analysis indicates that with the current level of knowledge, it seems impossible to determine how much of the temperature increase is due to emissions of CO2.”

Norway’s research, while perhaps surprising to those following mainstream media, should come as no surprise to those who have closely followed the “climate change” science as opposed to left-wing narratives.

Gregory Wrightstone, executive director of the CO2 Coalition, an organization dedicated to educating the public about the role of carbon dioxide in the climate, recently spoke with LifeSiteNews to expose the claim that scientists are in a consensus about climate change.

He revealed that the supposed “consensus” of scientists is “contrived” and that the mainstream media won’t allow scientists with views opposing the “consensus” on their networks because they maintain the “science” on “climate change” is “settled.”

Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, politicians and media continue to push the narrative that there is a climate crisis and carbon emissions must be reduced to “save” the planet.

As a result, countries around the world are passing World Economic Forum-promoted legislation to restrict carbon use despite the negative effects on their citizens.

