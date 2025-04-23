Notorious late-term abortionist closes his Colorado facility after 50 years of killing babies

Warren Hern’s Boulder Abortion Clinic in Colorado, where he committed thousands of abortions, including many in the third trimester, has permanently closed after more than 50 years.

BOULDER, Colorado (LifeSiteNews) — Colorado’s oldest and most notorious abortionist, Warren Hern, has shut down his abortion facility after killing thousands of unborn babies.

This week, Hern announced that his Boulder Abortion Clinic in Colorado would be closing its doors after over 50 years of targeting vulnerable women and aborting their unborn babies.

Hern wrote in the announcement that his killing center has “stopped scheduling patients.”

“This was a very difficult decision with many factors, as this practice is my life’s work,” he continued, referring to the brutal destruction of helpless children – many of them late-term – in the womb. “It has given me and others helping me great satisfaction and meaning in our lives.”

In January, Hern announced his retirement as an abortionist. At the time, he had planned to keep his facility open. However, it is now permanently closed.

Colorado priest Fr. David Nix celebrated the news on X, writing, “Warren Hern, the oldest abortionist in Colorado who killed thousands of babies, even up to 36 weeks post-conception, has finally closed his bloody doors this Easter Octave of 2025.”

During his time as an abortionist, Hern became well known for committing late-term abortions, sometimes well into the third trimester.

In a talk-show discussion about what leads women to have abortions, Hern was asked, “Do you ever get any women in their second half of the second trimester or in the third trimester that say they have no medical problems, they just don’t want the baby, they change their mind? Would you do it?”

“Well, of course, if the woman doesn’t want to be pregnant, there’s no justification for forcing her to continue the pregnancy,” claimed Hern.

“Has that happened?” asked host Michael Shermer.

“It happens all the time, of course,” said Hern. “She has a potentially fatal illness, condition that can kill her…”

“No, no, I mean, if she has no medical problems,” clarified Shermer.

“The medical problem is that she’s pregnant!” declared Hern.

Hern was also known for his disregard for life in the womb and degrading references to the unborn. In a 2019 essay, he called human beings a “planetary cancer” and pregnancy a disease.

“Pregnancy is not a benign condition. It can kill you. The treatment of choice for pregnancy is abortion unless the woman wants to carry the pregnancy to term and have a baby,” he said.

“That is a view that is abhorrent to those who believe that the purpose of women, aside from giving men pleasure and doing the housework, is to have as many babies as possible,” he continued.

