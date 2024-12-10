Notorious pro-LGBT doctor sued for pressuring former patient into ‘sex change’ at 12

Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, known for refusing to release results of a study that didn't support the claims of gender ideology, is being sued by a former patient for beginning to push her into a 'sex change' when she was only 12 years old.

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — One of the most prominent doctors for “sex-change” treatments and surgeries for minors is being sued by a former patient in a high-profile medical negligence lawsuit.

Kaya Clementine Breen, a 20-year-old drama student at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), filed the lawsuit on December 5 against Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), and numerous other defendants for allegedly pressing and rushing her into irreversible transgender treatments as a minor, potentially rendering her infertile, despite Breen’s struggles with mental health and her suffering from prior sexual abuse.

Dr. Olson-Kennedy, considered the nation’s leading practitioner for “transgender” treatments and surgical operations, is accused of not performing a psychological assessment or mental health evaluation of Breen before Olson-Kennedy’s clinic placed her on puberty blockers at the age of 12, claiming that Breen met “the criteria for the commencement of puberty blockers,” according to a report by The Economist.

Additionally, Olson-Kennedy allegedly diagnosed Breen with gender dysphoria “mere minutes” into their first appointment without consulting any other physicians, recommending puberty blockers for Breen at this same meeting. The plaintiff was also subjected to transgender “treatments” such as cross-sex hormones at age 13 and even a double mastectomy at just 14, according to the suit.

Pro-LGBT doctor withholds results of study that fails to show transitioning improves kids' health

Breen’s suit against Olson-Kennedy accuses the pro-LGBT doctor of outright lying to Breen and her parents in multiple instances. The lawsuit alleges that Olson-Kennedy told Breen and her parents that puberty blockers are “completely reversible,” which isn’t true. Breen and her lawyers also claim that when Breen’s parents were concerned about testosterone treatment, the doctor told her parents privately that Breen was suicidal.

“At that time, Clementine had never had any thoughts of suicide, and she certainly had never expressed anything along those lines to Dr Olson-Kennedy. Dr Olson-Kennedy went even further … by telling them that if they did not agree to cross-sex hormone therapy, Clementine would commit suicide,” the complaint states.

Olson-Kennedy’s notes, which were provided to The Economist by Breen and her legal team, make no mention of suicide risk or any suicidal thoughts expressed by Breen.

Breen has been vocal about the permanent medical damages that she lives with every day as a result of the treatments she was subjected to: a lower voice than she would like, an Adam’s apple that causes her distress, potential breast reconstruction surgery, and the real possibility that the testosterone treatments have left her infertile.

LifeSiteNews previously reported on Dr. Olson-Kennedy when she admitted to the New York Times in October that she intentionally refused to publish the results of a multi-million dollar study on the effects of puberty blockers on minors, because the project found that “puberty blockers did not lead to mental health improvements” among minors who received them. Olson-Kennedy “was concerned the study’s results could be used in court to argue that ‘we shouldn’t use blockers’” on minors, according to the Times.

“People are just brushing exactly what happened to me off as something that doesn’t happen,” Breen told The Economist.

