Notorious pro-LGBT Kentucky parish reschedules talk featuring ‘transgender’ hermit

Historic St. Paul Church will now host 'Brother Christian' Nicole Matson's talk on April 7 with security, after the initial March 11 event was postponed due to pushback from the faithful.

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-LGBT Lexington parish has rescheduled a canceled talk featuring “transgender” hermit “Brother Christian” Nicole Matson for next month.

Historic St. Paul Church will now host Matson’s talk “A Conversation With and About Transgender Persons” on April 7 with security, after the initial March 11 event was postponed due to pushback from the faithful, the parish announced on Facebook. St. Paul Church has a long history of pro-LGBT heterodoxy.

“We are hoping we fill the church to show support for our trans siblings,” the post advertising the event with the new date read. “Will will have ample security from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm to make sure our campus is a safe space for all.”

In a Facebook post announcing the event’s cancellation earlier this month, pastoral assistant J.R. Zerkowski claimed that “transgender persons” would not feel “safe” in the church because the parish and Matson had experienced “hateful” rhetoric from concerned Catholics on social media.

“I really thought we had a climate in which transgender persons would be safe at a forum at our parish and a civil discussion with Brother Christian, at which trans persons and those who love them, among many others, could occur,” Zerkowski wrote. “Sadly, that just isn’t the case.”

“The rhetoric by fellow Catholics and supported by one of the ordained on a public Facebook post has been frightening. It has been sickening,” Zerkowski added.

While it is true that Catholics should not make threats or act violently toward LGBT – or any other – individuals, the statement makes no mention of how Matson breaks with Church teaching.

Matson, a biological female born Nicole, came out as “transgender” last year, after already serving as a hermit in the Diocese of Lexington. The heretical bishop of Lexington, John Stowe, allowed Matson to continue serving as a hermit.

“My willingness to be open to him is because it’s a sincere person seeking a way to serve the church. Hermits are a rarely used form of religious life… but they can be either male or female,” Stowe said at the time.

Mother Therese Ivers, a canon lawyer, previously explained to LifeSiteNews that “a transexual is ineligible for any ecclesial vocation,” “because of the fact that they are not acting in accordance with the biological sex with which they are gifted by God upon their conception.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to both the pastor of St. Paul, Father Richard Watson, and J.R. Zerkowski multiple times, asking them to clarify why they would invite a heterodox “transgender” hermit to speak at their parish, but received no response as of publication time.

Fr. Watson and St. Paul’s Church are also known for their pro-LGBT heterodoxy. Shortly after the publication of the Vatican’s heterodox declaration on homosexual “blessings,” Fiducia Supplicans, Watson hosted and publicized a “blessing” of two women who were civilly “married” for 22 years while wearing an LGBT rainbow stole. In 2022, Watson hosted a “Service of Atonement and Apology to the LGBTQ+ Community” at the parish.

The Catholic Church infallibly condemns all homosexual activity as mortally sinful and “intrinsically disordered,” as well as a sin that “cries to heaven for vengeance,” and denounces homosexual tendencies as “objectively disordered.”

