Notre Dame, Boise State football players praise Jesus Christ, ‘the true champion’

(LifeSiteNews) — A slew of college football players have been publicly praising Jesus Christ this post-season.

Following his team’s national quarterfinal loss to No.4 Penn State last week, Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein gave glory to God while also thanking his coach Spencer Danielson during a press conference.

“First I want to start off and say all of glory to Jesus Christ. He’s the true champion … the only true God. He died and rose from the dead three days later. That’s the champion that I serve,” he said.

Boise State football player Ahmed Hassanein breaks down in TEARS as he thanks Coach Spencer Danielson for leading him to Christ. “Coach D you changed my life, I didn’t know God until I got to Boise State.” Glory be to God. pic.twitter.com/MyBhJ47mAw — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) January 2, 2025

Hassanein, who is from Cairo, Egypt, also thanked Danielson.

“Coach D, you changed my life. You changed my life. I did not know God until I got to Boise State … thank you.”

Danielson, who is only 36 years-old and led the Broncos to an impressive 12-2 season this year, was not shy about sharing his beliefs either.

“No matter what — win, lose or draw — I’m going to always give Jesus the glory,” he said. “I’m so blessed to be the head coach here, and we do serve a champion. And I do know God never says ‘oops.’”

Wow! What an opening message from Boise State coach Spencer Danielson after his team lost to Penn State in the CFB quarterfinal matchup. pic.twitter.com/YoNjHM4tTI — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 1, 2025

Notre Dame’s star quarterback Riley Leonard, who played high school ball in Alabama, told an ESPN reporter something similar after his team’s upset victory over No. 3 Georgia.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without Him, I wouldn’t be here. We wouldn’t be here,” he said

This is great. Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard gives thanks to Jesus on ESPN postgame after the Irish advance past Georgia. “Without Him, I wouldn’t be here.” pic.twitter.com/D2g09mwnA5 — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 3, 2025

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard likewise credited Our Lord after beating previously undefeated Oregon to head to the national semi-final against Texas.

“First and foremost, I’ve got to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity to be on this stage and here, in the Rose Bowl. A younger me would be in awe right now.”

“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity…”

– Ohio State QB Will Howard after their CFB Playoff win over Oregon pic.twitter.com/LsCRuplEsG — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 2, 2025

Excitement over this year’s college football playoffs has been off the charts as this marks the first time the sport has featured a 12-team postseason. While some of the games have been blowouts, Notre Dame’s victory over Georgia and Texas’s double overtime win over underdog Arizona State have been praised for their intensity.

The Fighting Irish (13-1) will square off against Penn State (13-2) next Thursday in the Orange Bowl for the right to appear in the national title game, which is scheduled for January 20. The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2) will face the Texas Longhorns (13-2) in the Cotton Bowl on Friday in the NCAA’s other semi-final game.

