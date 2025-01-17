Notre Dame football player says Jesus led his team and Ohio State to the championship

‘We’re the two main teams to publicly display our faith the most,’ Notre Dame quarterback Ruley Leonard explained. ‘I truly believe that Jesus was looking over both of our shoulders throughout the whole season and put these two teams on a pedestal for a reason.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A University of Notre Dame quarterback said that he believes that the two college football teams headed to the championship have Jesus to thank for their victories.

In a January 15 interview, Notre Dame quarterback Ruley Leonard pointed out that the teams playing in the title game, Notre Dame and Ohio State, are the most vocally Christian teams in the league.

“We’re the two main teams to publicly display our faith the most,” he explained. “I truly believe that Jesus was looking over both of our shoulders throughout the whole season and put these two teams on a pedestal for a reason.”

Riley Leonard feels Notre Dame & Ohio St are the 2 teams to publicly display their faith the most. “I don’t know if this is some divine teaching that put us here but I truly believe Jesus was looking over both of our shoulders… and put these 2 teams on a pedestal for a reason.” pic.twitter.com/gxcKMByPb0 — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) January 15, 2025

Recently, Leonard has been very vocal regarding his Christian faith and Christ’s role in his career. Earlier this month, Leonard celebrated his team’s victory, saying, “First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without Him, I wouldn’t be here. We wouldn’t be here.”

Notre Dame’s Superstar QB, Riley Leonard thanks Jesus Christ after winning the Sugar Bowl 🙏 “I want to thank my Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, without Him I would not be here” CHRIST IS KING 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hgPZWWiZvT — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 3, 2025

Similarly, Ohio State players have publicly attributed their victories on the field to their faith in Jesus Christ.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard credited Our Lord after beating previously undefeated Oregon to head to the national semi-final against Texas.

“First and foremost, I’ve got to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity to be on this stage and here, in the Rose Bowl. A younger me would be in awe right now.”

“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity…”

– Ohio State QB Will Howard after their CFB Playoff win over Oregon pic.twitter.com/LsCRuplEsG — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 2, 2025

Now the two teams are facing off for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

However, they are not the only teams to declare their Christian faith, as a growing number of teams are proclaiming their faith in Jesus Christ.

Last week, following his team’s national quarterfinal loss to No.4 Penn State, Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein gave glory to God while also thanking his coach Spencer Danielson during a press conference.

“First I want to start off and say all of glory to Jesus Christ. He’s the true champion … the only true God. He died and rose from the dead three days later. That’s the champion that I serve,” he said.

Similarly, two Texas Longhorns players and their head coach spent their playoff press conference talking about Jesus and their relationships with Our Lord, revealing that there has been a “domino effect” of conversions on the team.

“It’s just been super cool to see the amount of guys that have really let God come into their heart,” Texas Longhorns college football quarterback Quinn Ewers shared.

“It’s kind of like a domino effect in the locker room,” he explained. “I think more guys are starting to come to Bible study, come to chapel, whatever it is, and just to see that, and I think that’s what grows us closer, as well just the amount of guys that are putting their faith in the Lord.”

Share











