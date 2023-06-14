Nova Scotia police thwart three arson attacks as media blames ‘climate change’ for wildfires

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have arrested several arsonists across the country as wildfires engulf Canada in its worst-ever fire season.

PICTOU COUNTY, Nova Scotia (LifeSiteNews) — Nova Scotia authorities determined that three fires were deliberately set as mainstream media continues to blame wildfires on “climate change.”

On June 2, the Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported that arson was the cause of three fires in Pictou County but attest that none of the three arson attacks led to wildfires as they were discovered in time.

“We need all Nova Scotians to take the wildfire situation as seriously as we are. We are still finding cases of illegal burning, and it has to stop,” Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables Tory Rushton said in a news release.

“We’re taking every measure to prevent new fires from starting,” he added. “All Nova Scotians need to do their part – follow the burn ban, stay out of the woods and help keep your families and communities safe.”

The province has since raised the fine for breaking the provincial burn ban from $237.50 to $25,000.

According to the RCMP, the three fires were successfully extinguished before developing into wildfires.

This is not the first time that fires have been intentionally started in Nova Scotia. In late May, RCMP reported two cases of arson while wildfires continued to burn out of control across the province.

Similarly, other provinces are experiencing arson attacks amid the worst known fire season. In the past months, RCMP have arrested several arsonists who have been charged with lighting fires across provinces, including Yukon, British Columbia, and Alberta.

In Quebec, satellite footage shows the mysterious simultaneous eruption of several blazes across the province.

The motive behind lighting fires across Canada is unclear, but there have been multiple verified recent incidents over a wide geographical area.

Despite numerous arrests, mainstream media outlets continue to publish articles attributing the wildfires to climate change.

“Rise in extreme wildfires linked directly to emissions from oil companies in new study,” the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

“Canadian forest fires are the latest costly climate disaster that public accounts fail to capture,” another CBC headline read.

“Climate change is increasing the risks of wildfires in the country, experts say,” Global News attested.

Despite these claims, statistics from Canadian National Fire Database reveal that wildfires across Canada have consistently decreased in recent years, having peaked in 1989.

Notably, mainstream media outlets attributing the increase of wildfires to climate change have received funding from the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which is actively pushing for increased bans on the use of natural resources in Canada to combat “climate change.”

About this potential conflict of interest, retired Canadian colonel David Redman recently testified that legacy media outlets are “ministries of propaganda,” with multiple former mainstream media employees also making similar comments about their past employers.

