Nova Scotia policy forces doctors to offer abortion, euthanasia, ‘gender-transition’ surgery referrals

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia requires physicians to list abortion as an available option and also to mention Medical Assistance in Dying to patients who are eligible.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (LifeSiteNews) — A new policy in Nova Scotia has trampled on freedom of conscience rights by mandating that doctors refer their patients for abortions.

According to a November 6 press release from Christian political advocacy group Association for Reformed Political Action (ARPA), the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia is forcing doctors to refer their patients for abortions, euthanasia, and “gender-transitioning” surgeries.

“Doctors must not be coerced to participate in something they believe is wrong,” the press release declared. “Such coercion inflicts real harm on the doctor’s moral and professional integrity.”

“A patient goes to their doctor for professional advice,” it continued. “That advice is based on the physician’s education, experience, and best judgment, all of which are grounded in their moral and professional convictions. Not only is protecting conscience good for doctors, but it is also good for patients. In fact, many patients want a doctor who they know will never offer or provide them with certain procedures.”

Under the new policy passed in May 2024, doctors must refer patients for medical interventions if they conscientiously object to providing the procedure themselves.

According to the College, the doctor is obligated to provide “a referral made in good faith to a non-objecting, available, and accessible physician, healthcare professional, or agency or service that oversees the delivery of the care being sought.”

The policy further compels doctors to discuss all available options to patients. For example, if a woman is undergoing a complicated pregnancy, the doctor must list abortion as an available option. Likewise, if a patient is eligible for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), the doctor must mention this to them.

This means that Nova Scotia residents seeking medical care will be offered death by lethal injection instead of treatment.

This was the case with a Nova Scotia grandmother who was repeatedly offered euthanasia while undergoing cancer treatment. According to the 51-year-old woman, medical staff kept suggesting MAiD, making her feel that they believed she would be “better off dead.”

At the time, the registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia labeled the suggestion of MAiD as “clearly inappropriate and insensitive,” but still defended doctors proposing MAiD for eligible patients.

The policy has been roundly condemned by pro-life Canadians, including 41 doctors who signed a letter stating that they cannot in good conscience follow the directive.

Campaign Life Coalition’s Pete Baklinski blasted the policy and called on Premier Tim Houston to protect provincial doctors.

“This policy compels doctors to go against their consciences or face disciplinary action if they refuse to go along with making such a referral,” he wrote on X.

“Freedom of conscience is a Charter right,” Baklinski declared. “Premier @TimHoustonNS must protect the province’s doctors before it’s too late and all the good ones leave. No one wants to be left in the care of doctors without a conscience.”

ARPA has provided a sample letter that can be found here to encourage local MLA and provincial leaders to defend doctors.

