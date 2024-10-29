Nova Scotia premier calls snap election for November 26

Progressive Conservative Premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston has called a snap election for this November, months before the planned July 2025 election.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (LifeSiteNews) — Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has called a snap election for November, months ahead of the planned July 2025 election.

On October 27, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston visited the official residence of Lt.-Gov. Arthur Joseph LeBlanc in Halifax to dissolve the legislature and call a provincial election for November 26.

“We encourage all Nova Scotians to get out and vote,” said Premier Houston. “This is your chance to build the future of our province.”

Houston, a Progressive Conservative (PC), is currently running for his second term as premier, having won the 2021 provincial election and forming a majority government.

Before it was dissolved, the Nova Scotia legislature had 34 Progressive Conservative Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), 14 Liberal MLAs, 6 NDP MLAs, and one Independent MLA.

Houston’s call for an election comes after New Brunswick Liberal Susan Holt shocked political observers by easily washing out the ruling Progressive Conservative government of Premier Blaine Higgs in the New Brunswick provincial election.

According to March polling by 338Canada, Houston’s PCs maintain a lead in support in the province at 48%, compared to 25% for the Liberals and 23% for the NDP.

While Houston is leader of the Progressive Conservatives, his government is known for holding liberal views, appearing to have taken the “progressive” title to heart by abandoning traditional conservative values on life.

Pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) “red-lighted” Houston, warning voters that he not only holds a pro-abortion position but that he supports silencing pro-life voices.

In 2020, Houston advocated for the province’s “Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Act”, which effectively banned pro-life witnessing outside abortion mills in Nova Scotia.

Additionally, in 2021, the PC Party of Nova Scotia’s Election Campaign Co-Chair, Tara Miller, told CLC that the Nova Scotia PC Party “will not support or present any legislation that would restrict access to safe [sic] medical abortions, and we believe it is not the place of government to do so.”

