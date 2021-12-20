Nova Scotia prohibits unvaccinated care home residents from leaving premises

‘Except for medical appointments, residents in long-term care can only leave the facility if they are fully vaccinated, and it is strongly recommended that they have their booster dose as well.’

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian province of Nova Scotia has intensified its COVID vaccine segregation restrictions and will no longer allow elderly and disabled residents of long-term care (LTC) homes to leave for non-essential reasons unless they are vaccinated with two doses of an abortion-tainted COVID jab.

The province announced the return of onerous restrictions on Monday, December 13, which put heavy burdens on schools, restaurants, long-term care homes, and churches. The details of the restrictions are similar to what can be found in other Canadian provinces, with limits on capacity, family gatherings, COVID vaccination requirements for family members to visit loved ones in homes, etc.

The province deemed the measures announced on December 13 insufficient, however, and has doubled down on LTC vaccine segregation. In an update released on December 15, the province amended the restrictions.

According to the update: “Except for medical appointments, residents in long-term care can only leave the facility if they are fully vaccinated, and it is strongly recommended that they have their booster dose as well.”

In addition, “residents in Disability Support Program homes licensed under the Homes for Special Care Act have the same restrictions as residents in long-term care.”

With the holidays fast approaching, residents of LTC in Nova Scotia who have not taken an abortion-tainted COVID shot will not be able to leave their residence to spend time with family, for any reason.

COVID-vaccinated elderly and handicapped Nova Scotians enjoy special visitation privileges despite the latest information from the province that shows a “record-high” COVID case load in the province with more than double the number of vaccinated cases than unvaccinated.

In contrast to what has played out in actual recorded data, the head of the Canadian Center for Vaccinology, Dr. Scott Halperin, said in November: “By math alone, the fact that the majority of cases are in people who are completely unimmunized … that’s telling you the vaccine is very effective.”

It was reported at the time by the CBC that “[t]he majority of new COVID-19 cases have consistently been in unvaccinated people.”

Despite the claims from Halperin and the CBC that have been proven false by recent statistics from the province, the numbers have been shifting towards a fully-vaccinated majority of cases for some time now in Nova Scotia, with data from December 10 suggesting the opposite of the mainstream narrative.

Share











