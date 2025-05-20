Nova Scotia to build another gender clinic for kids despite known irreversible side effects

Nova Scotia is planning to open a third clinic to provide irreversible gender 'transition' interventions to children despite evidence of the immense harms caused by such procedures.

(LifeSiteNews) — Nova Scotia is working to build more clinics to to offer irreversible gender “transitioning” interventions to children.

According to a May 12 report by CBC News, Nova Scotia Health is looking to open another clinic to gender “transition” children, despite the well-known and harmful irreversible effects of the procedure, after opening two similar clinics in the province in the past year.

“Accessing gender-affirming care isn’t just a city thing or an urban thing,” said one “trans” mental health clinician. “We exist in rural settings as well and … ideally should be able to access that care wherever we’re at.”

Already, Nova Scotia has two clinics which offer children irreversible drugs to “change” their gender. One is located in Annapolis Valley, and one is located in Bridgewater.

While CBC assured readers that “puberty blockers are a reversible treatment that temporarily stop the progression of puberty,” medical evidence has proven that this is not true.

The article conveniently failed to reference the U.K.’s Cass Review, which exposed the dangers of “transitioning” children through mutilating means, such as pharmaceutical drugs and surgeries. The review caused a number of government agencies to rethink their transgender policies.

LifeSiteNews has compiled a list of medical professionals and experts who warn against “transgender” surgeries, warning of the irreversible changes and lifelong side effects associated with the practices.

In addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

There is also overwhelming evidence that those who undergo “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

Indeed, there is proof that the most loving and helpful approach to people who think they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

A new study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects manifest as well.

Regardless of this, Canada has apparently chosen to ignore science and push radical and damaging ideologies and medical interventions on children.

In fact, as LifeSiteNews previously reported, the Canadian Paediatric Society’s flagship journal advises pediatricians to “affirm” gender-confused children in their confusion, even to the point of prescribing irreversible puberty blockers.

Likewise, one of Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first promises was to continue the Liberal legacy of pushing sterilizing puberty blockers on children “without exception.”

Share











