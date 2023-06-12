Novak Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam after years of media disdain over COVID jab refusal

(LifeSiteNews) – Medical freedom champion Novak Djokovic just became the winningest male tennis champion of all-time.

The 36-year-old Serbian, who famously defied the global medical industry by refusing to get the experimental COVID shot, won his third French Open Sunday to claim his record 23rd Grand Slam title overall.

“I don’t want to say that I am the greatest,” he humbly told reporters after defeating Norwegian Casper Rudd 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5. “It’s disrespectful towards all the great champions in different eras of our sport.”

Djokovic, a devout Orthodox Christian, now sits ahead of legendary Swiss player Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal with most Grand Slams ever. Federer, who retired in 2022 at the age of 41, racked up 20 during his career. The still-active southpaw Nadal, 37, currently has 22.

A Grand Slam is when a player wins the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, the Australian Open, or the French Open.

Djokovic came under intense media scrutiny from ESPN and other mainstream outlets for publicly stating his opposition to the abortion-tainted COVID vaccine.

“The principles of decision-making on my own body are more important than any title,” he told the BBC in February 2022.

For refusing to bow to medical tyranny, Djokovic was banned from multiple countries, including Australia and the United States, thereby preventing him from playing in their Gland Slam tournaments.

“I don’t have any regrets,” Djokovic told reporters.

He later urged his fans to act “like Christians” in response to the criticism he was receiving.

One year after being deported from Australia, Djokovic won the 2023 Australian Open in January for the 10th time, in front of outspoken vaccine proponent Bill Gates no less.

“This probably is the, I would say, biggest victory of my life,” he said after besting Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Gates has since admitted that the COVID shots do not prevent infection.

Djokovic is married with two children. He began his storied career in 2003 when he was just 20 years old. Since then, he has won an astonishing 94 singles titles and reached the finals in Grand Slam events a record 34 times. He is currently ranked the world’s number one tennis player.

At a press conference Sunday, he said, “I feel like each great champion of his own generation has left a huge mark, a legacy, and paved the way for us to be able to play this sport in such a great stage worldwide.”

The next Grand Slam will be held July 3 to16 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Djokovic has said he looks forward to competing.

