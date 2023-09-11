Novak Djokovic wins record 24th Grand Slam, says his family inspired him

Djokovic, who faced intense scrutiny for refusing the COVID shots, said he is ‘super blessed’ that his children ‘could see me win a Grand Slam tournament.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic extended his record-setting career Grand Slam championships to 24 this past weekend after securing a victory at the US Open in New York City with help from his family.

Djokovic, who is only 36, famously came under intense media scrutiny over the past several years for his public refusal to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccine. “I have no regrets,” he said at the time. Medical freedom activists have praised his courageous resistance.

Born in Serbia, Djokovic is a devout Orthodox Christian. He is currently married with two children and is the world’s number one ranked tennis player. Twenty-year-old phenom Carlos Alcaraz, who bested him in the Wimbledon final this summer, sits behind him at number two.

Djokovic’s straight-sets victory over Russian player Daniil Medvedev solidifies his status ahead of legendary Swiss player Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Federer, 41, racked up 20 major titles during his career, while Nadal, who is still active but semi-retired, has acquired 22.

Following the match, Djokovic told the media how his family helped him during it.

“My daughter … smiled at me, every time I needed it she sent me that innocent energy of childhood,” he said. “In the most stressful moments, especially in the second set, she would smile at me, show me her clenched fist. My daughter is six, my son is nine and they were both there.”

“When I became a father,” he continued, “one of my wishes was that my children could see me win a Grand Slam tournament and that they would be old enough to realize. I’m super blessed that it happened, here and already in Paris.”

Novak Djokovic on hugging his daughter after winning US Open: “After the last point, I felt relief.. Out of respect, I wanted to go quickly to the net to shake hands & exchange words. The next thing I wanted was to hug my daughter. She was sitting in front row. I didn’t know… pic.twitter.com/nJ8SHFn4oP — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 11, 2023

For refusing to bow to medical tyranny, Djokovic was banned from multiple countries, including Australia and the United States, thereby preventing him from playing in their Gland Slam tournaments in 2022. Djokovic roared back into the winner’s circle by claiming the Australian, French, and US Open’s this year alone. Bill Gates was in the stands for his Australian victory.

A moment of irony was noticed by viewers when ESPN announced its “shot of the day” between Djokovic and Medvedev. The tournament, which was held in Queens, was sponsored by pharmaceutical giant Moderna.

“The Moderna Shot of the Day: Novak Djokovic, who refused to get the worthless covid shot, winning the championship. This just aired on ESPN. Incredible,” Clay Travis of Outkick posted on X.

The Moderna Shot of the Day: Novak Djokovic, who refused to get the worthless covid shot, winning the championship. This just aired on @espn. Incredible: pic.twitter.com/M99LS40Yrd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2023

Texas GOP Congressman Chip Roy re-posted Travis’ remarks. “‘Shot’ of the day, indeed. Well done, Novak.”

Djokovic’s win gives him four US Open titles for his career. At a press conference following the match, he joked that he would keep playing for another two decades.

Djokovic wants to keep going for another 24 years 😅 pic.twitter.com/Kl9lJn8vB1 — Eurosport (@eurosport) September 11, 2023

“I’m going to keep going. You know, I feel good in my own body. I still feel I got the support of my environment, of my team, of my family.”

