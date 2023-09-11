News

Novak Djokovic wins record 24th Grand Slam, says his family inspired him

Djokovic, who faced intense scrutiny for refusing the COVID shots, said he is ‘super blessed’ that his children ‘could see me win a Grand Slam tournament.’
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his 24th Grand Slam with his winners trophy after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

(LifeSiteNews) — Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic extended his record-setting career Grand Slam championships to 24 this past weekend after securing a victory at the US Open in New York City with help from his family.

Djokovic, who is only 36, famously came under intense media scrutiny over the past several years for his public refusal to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccine. “I have no regrets,” he said at the time. Medical freedom activists have praised his courageous resistance.

Born in Serbia, Djokovic is a devout Orthodox Christian. He is currently married with two children and is the world’s number one ranked tennis player. Twenty-year-old phenom Carlos Alcaraz, who bested him in the Wimbledon final this summer, sits behind him at number two.

Djokovic’s straight-sets victory over Russian player Daniil Medvedev solidifies his status ahead of legendary Swiss player Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Federer, 41, racked up 20 major titles during his career, while Nadal, who is still active but semi-retired, has acquired 22. 

Following the match, Djokovic told the media how his family helped him during it. 

“My daughter … smiled at me, every time I needed it she sent me that innocent energy of childhood,” he said. “In the most stressful moments, especially in the second set, she would smile at me, show me her clenched fist. My daughter is six, my son is nine and they were both there.” 

“When I became a father,” he continued, “one of my wishes was that my children could see me win a Grand Slam tournament and that they would be old enough to realize. I’m super blessed that it happened, here and already in Paris.”

For refusing to bow to medical tyranny, Djokovic was banned from multiple countries, including Australia and the United States, thereby preventing him from playing in their Gland Slam tournaments in 2022. Djokovic roared back into the winner’s circle by claiming the Australian, French, and US Open’s this year alone. Bill Gates was in the stands for his Australian victory.  

A moment of irony was noticed by viewers when ESPN announced its “shot of the day” between Djokovic and Medvedev. The tournament, which was held in Queens, was sponsored by pharmaceutical giant Moderna.

“The Moderna Shot of the Day: Novak Djokovic, who refused to get the worthless covid shot, winning the championship. This just aired on ESPN. Incredible,” Clay Travis of Outkick posted on X. 

Texas GOP Congressman Chip Roy re-posted Travis’ remarks. “‘Shot’ of the day, indeed. Well done, Novak.”

Djokovic’s win gives him four US Open titles for his career. At a press conference following the match, he joked that he would keep playing for another two decades.

“I’m going to keep going. You know, I feel good in my own body. I still feel I got the support of my environment, of my team, of my family.” 

