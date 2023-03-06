Novak Djokovic withdraws from tournament after US gov’t denies him entry over COVID jab status

(LifeSiteNews) — Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells after the United States government presumably denied him special permission to enter the country as an unvaccinated foreigner.
Tournament organizers announced Djokovic’s withdrawal in a Sunday evening tweet, without specifying the cause or offering further comment. The tournament began Monday, March 6, and will run through Sunday, March 19. Djokovic will also not be able to compete at the Miami Open, which lasts from March 19 through April 2.
Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas previously said that it would be a “disgrace” to not have Djokovic in the draw.
Last month the brother of the Serbian tennis star told the media that Djokovic applied for special permission to enter the United States to play in the tournaments. Djokovic himself attested to a “big desire” to compete at Indian Wells and the Miami Open but acknowledged the matter was “not in my hands.”
The U.S. travel ban on foreigners who have not received the experimental COVID shot will remain in effect until at least May 11, the day designated by the Biden administration as the official end of the nation’s twin COVID emergencies. The White House has opposed congressional efforts to bring an immediate end to the travel ban on unvaccinated foreigners.
Thousands of employees refused to take the shot and United placed them on an "UNPAID LEAVE of ABSENCE," a new term for "fired".
The airline later invited the staff back amid the ensuing chaos of crew shortages, but the COVID policy remains in place, hanging over the unvaccinated as a daily threat if authorities call for more restrictions.
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby even mocked the unvaccinated of the company at the time, saying they "…suddenly becoming religious" and openly threatened them that were putting their "job on the line."
The unvaccinated were not allowed to work, the airline would not pay them, and they were denied all benefits of United employees, including travel privileges, access to health savings, health benefits, and (in the name of health safety) they denied Medical Insurance Coverage during the Covid-19 medical emergency.
30 unvaccinated, religious staff are now bravely taking a landmark court case against their former employer.
They contend that United Airlines went further than any other airline in mandating the shot for all staff, and then illegaly placed many of the religious staff on unpaid leave for their refusal to comply.
The medical products being forced on staff were developed and produced using aborted human fetus cells, thus violating the consciences of many believers concerned with the sanctity of life.
Even after United Airlines had been informed by several plaintiffs that the Covid-19 vaccines were not working as advertised in August 2021, the airline created an ultimatum for its 67,000+ employees. Get the shot, or lose your job.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit even report monetary incentives and extra holidays being offered to break Federal Aviation regulations barring pilots and crew from taking experimental medicines, as well as condemnation, shaming, and accusations the vaccine was failing due to their non-compliance, and that they were killing people.
United Airlines employees file lawsuit over tyrannical, government-backed COVID jab mandate
On Friday Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio wrote President Joe Biden a letter that called on him to approve Djokovic’s request to enter the United States.
“Mr. Djokovic is a world-class athlete in peak physical condition who is not at high-risk of severe complications from COVID-19. It seems both illogical and misaligned with the opinions of your own administration to not grant him the waiver he requests so that he may travel to the U.S. to compete in a professional event,” the letter reads.
In January Djokovic was allowed to compete at the Australian Open just one year after the Australian government deported him for not having an approved visa as an unvaccinated foreigner. He won this year’s Australian Open in dominating fashion, only dropping one set the entire tournament.