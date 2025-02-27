NSA whistleblower explains how transgender activists infiltrated agency, jeopardized national security

Sex chats filled with lurid discussions of trans fetishes, genital surgeries, sexual activities, and even hermaphrodite baby fantasies are, according to a whistleblower, ‘just the tip of the iceberg.’

(LifeSiteNews) — After first publishing an explosive report alerting both the public and the Trump administration to the presence of an “insane” secret online trans sex chat room maintained by National Security Agency (NSA) officials, investigative journalist Chris Rufo has now released an interview with a whistleblower who explains how trans activists infiltrated the agency, pushed Marxist politics, and jeopardized national security.

The sex chats — which were filled with lurid discussions of trans fetishes, genital surgeries, sexual activities, and even hermaphrodite baby fantasies — are, according to Rufo’s whistleblower, “just the tip of the iceberg.”

The whistleblower pointed to the presence of a clique of activist male-to-female transgender agents within the NSA as the initial instigators of the spread of the woke-LGBTQ+ Marxist ideology within the nation’s top intelligence agency.

“There is a very small number of them, but they wield an enormous amount of power,” the whistleblower asserted. “And outside of the sick stuff, you also see a prevalent Marxist philosophy going on with these people in their chat rooms. They hate capitalism. They hate Christians. They’re always espousing socialist and Marxist belief.”

The whistleblower explained why there appears to have been little pushback against the spread of the group’s influence within the organization:

I know several people at the agency brought that up, like, “Hey, we’re here to fight for the U.S.A. and go after the adversaries.” And they just got hammered. They would just start coming out with “transphobe” and “homophobe” right away or calling you a “racist.” And that’s why a lot of folks are still hesitant to say anything, because you still have people at these agencies in those key spots. It infected everything.

Their unchecked, relentless efforts have degraded the actual intelligence activities of the NSA “because you have people more focused on this ideology,” the whistleblower said, “and the folks that are into this don’t put their effort into their work.”

Instead, they routinely made the focus of their work, “How does this apply to gender ideology?”

“When you do that, it’s going to get people killed in the field,” the informant said.

The whistleblower told Rufo that the NSA employees involved in the secret sex chat room and, moreover, engaged in promoting their cause within the organization, are “unstable” individuals.

Instead of being recognized as a counterintelligence risk, their influence is “being normalized and it’s being praised.”

Although new Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced earlier this week that about 100 intelligence community officials who participated in the NSA’s secret sex group chat — while ostensibly on the clock and on the taxpayer’s dime — will be fired and lose their security clearances, Rufo’s informant from within the agency expressed doubt about the NSA’s and Gabbard’s ability to root out the cancerous presence of the trans activists.

“I wish I could say I see it playing out well, with them following the orders and doing it. But after the last four years, I just don’t know,” the whistleblower said.

“I hope this is the start of getting our intel agencies back to what they should be doing, which is focused on intel and supporting the warfighter.”

