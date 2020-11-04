Number of pro-life women in US House doubles, with some races still to be called

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

Washington, D.C., November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Today the national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) celebrated the surge of pro-life women elected to Congress during yesterday’s election.

“The surge of victorious pro-life women candidates in the U.S. House is a stunning blow to Nancy Pelosi and her pro-abortion agenda,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “So far, we have more than doubled the number of pro-life women in the House, with more races to be called. Seven pro-life women candidates flipped pro-abortion Democrat-held seats.”

“We are also very encouraged by the hard-fought re-election of Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and the re-election of Sen. Cindy-Hyde Smith (R-MS), while welcoming Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) to the ranks of pro-life women in the Senate,” she continued. “We are ‘all in’ for Senator Kelly Loeffler’s runoff race in January and confident she will prevail.”

“This is a resounding victory for pro-life women everywhere and an enormous advancement of Susan B. Anthony List’s mission. We expect when all votes are counted and the races are called, we will have a record number of pro-life women serving in the next Congress. These gains are a repudiation of abortion extremism and further evidence that life is a winning issue in politics.”

A full breakdown of pro-life women victories and races yet to be called follows:

U.S. Senate:

Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) won election

Joni Ernst (R-IA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) won re-election

Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) advances to a runoff to take place January 5, 2021

Six pro-life women will serve in the U.S. Senate next Congress, seven if Sen. Loeffler wins the runoff

U.S. House:

All 11 pro-life women incumbents have won re-election

13 new pro-life women elected to the House, with eight races still to be called: Maria Salazar (FL-27) – flipped Democrat-held seat Yvette Herrell (NM-02) – flipped Democrat-held seat Michelle Fischbach (MN-07) – flipped Democrat-held seat Nancy Mace (SC-01) – flipped Democrat-held seat Stephanie Bice (OK-05) – flipped Democrat-held seat Ashley Hinson (IA-01) – flipped Democrat-held seat Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) – flipped Democrat-held Lauren Boebert (CO-03) Lisa McClain (MI-10) Kat Cammack (FL-03) Diana Harshbarger (TN-01) Mary Miller (IL-15) Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)

8 races featuring pro-life women yet to be called: Claudia Tenney (NY-22) Victoria Spartz (IN-05) Beth Van Duyne (TX-24) Esther Joy King (IL-17) Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) Young Kim (CA-39) Michelle Steel (CA-48) Tiffany Shedd (AZ-01)



The House of Representatives is expected to remain in the Democrats’ control, whereas Republicans are likely to maintain a majority in the Senate.

Susan B. Anthony List and its partners, including Women Speak Out PAC, spent $52 million as part of the groups’ overall campaign for the 2020 cycle. The biggest election effort in the organizations’ history reached more than eight million voters across 10 key battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.