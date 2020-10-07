Numerous Catholic groups organize public rosary rallies to pray for healing, peace in America

October 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Catholics around the world celebrate October as the month of the Holy Rosary and, in the United States, frequently ask Our Lady of the Rosary’s intercession during contentious election seasons. This year, multiple groups are calling for public rosary processions to pray for the reunification of the United States around its founding principles before the November presidential election.

Many bishops are encouraging or even leading the events, including Bishop David Ricken of Green Bay, Bishop Robert Barron of Los Angeles, Bishop Jeffrey Monforton of Steubenville, and Bishop Ronald Gainer of Harrisburg.

For the leaders of Unite Our Nation, the vision of public rosary processions across the country praying for “peace, unity, and healing” began on the feast of the Assumption in Madison, Wisconsin, with a Eucharistic procession through downtown led by Bishop Donald Hying of Madison and Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki of Milwaukee.

Unite Our Nation is not political but “was formed to help bring peace and prayer to local communities, and healing to our nation. We are passionately patriotic, with a deeply-rooted love for America.” Unite Our Nation prayer processions are now being organized across the country.

“We are all human and within that humanity we ask for Our Lady of Fatima’s intercession to her son for the protection of our families, our leaders and our nation,” says Maria Frausto Chavez, who is helping organize a Unite Our Nation procession In San Diego in conjunction with the annual America Needs Fatima national Public Square Rosary Rally.

America Needs Fatima, a campaign of the American Society for Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP), regularly sees more than 21,000 groups sign on to host Public Square Rosary Rallies on the Saturday closest to October 13 - the feast of the last apparition of Fatima and the anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun, which is October 10 this year. The purpose of the rallies is to “is to win the heart and soul of America for Mary by spreading Our Lady's Fatima message and promoting devotion to Her Immaculate Heart.” So far this year, more than 19,000 groups have signed on.

Rosary Coast to Coast was inspired by Poland’s 2017 Rosary to the Borders, during which tens of thousands of Poles prayed the rosary together at the borders of their country on October 7, the feast of the Holy Rosary and the anniversary of the Battle of Lepanto. Other nations joined the event, including the United States.

Rosary Coast to Coast encourages a 54-day Novena for Our Nation from August 15 to October 7, praying “for the protection and provision for the USA and the world,” especially to combat “the disregard for the rights of the unborn, elderly and weak in our society and the attacks on marriage and family values.”

The novena concludes with the Rosary Coast to Coast on October 11, with hundreds of rosary rallies in unison across the country, at 4 p.m. Eastern time. The National Rosary Rally event, in Washington, D.C., will begin with a Eucharistic procession to the United States Capitol and praying the rosary for respect for life at all stages of development, the sanctity of marriage and families, upholding constitutionally protected religious freedom, and the return of our nation to God and holiness. Speakers at the rally include Bishop Joseph L. Coffey, auxiliary bishop to the Archdiocese for Military Services, and Sr. Deirdre Byrne.

Cardinal Raymond Burke supports the movement. “I wholeheartedly endorse the Novena for Our Nation and the Rosary Rally. … I urge as many as are able to participate in these great spiritual works for the sake of our entire nation.”