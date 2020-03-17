Nun implores bishops to reinstate Sunday masses

March 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As the coronavirus panic spreads across the world, countless bishops and even the Pope have canceled Masses in their dioceses. Although the concern of spreading the virus is great, Mother Miriam reminds her listeners that we shouldn’t let fear control us during this difficult time.

On Monday’s episode of Mother Miriam Live, Mother encouraged listeners to beg their bishops to reinstate Masses. During this trying time, we need to draw nearer to God, not be paralyzed by fear.

Watch Mother Miriam as she calls on bishops to bring back public masses:

“This time should not be a time of isolation and protecting ourselves. It should be a time of drawing near our Lord and having no fear,” Mother told listeners.

When the plague struck Rome in the late 500s it killed the current Pope at the time, Pope Pelagius II. Yet, when his successor Pope Saint Gregory the Great was elected, he didn’t hide from the plague, or cancel Masses. He faced the plague head on. Through prayer, fasting, and a procession with an image of Our Lady, the plague ceased. Read more about the beautiful miracle that occurred here.

Mother Miriam calls on her listeners and all Catholic faithful to remind their bishops of Pope Saint Gregory the Great’s response. We must be courageous and have faith in God during this trying time. We can use reason and prudence to take measures not to expose ourselves to the virus or infect others.

The celebration of Mass, prayer, and fasting are of utmost importance.

“I’d rather have our Lord than be afraid we catch the virus,” Mother tells listeners.

To hear more from Mother Miriam tune into her daily live show. Mother Miriam Live airs Monday through Friday at 10 AM EST here. You can hear Mother’s past shows here.

To stay updated on Mother’s most recent shows, sign-up for email reminders and updates: