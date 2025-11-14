Nuncio to Britain tells bishops Pope Leo will grant dispensations for Latin Mass: report

Unconfirmed reports indicate Pope Leo XIV will grant dispensations for the Traditional Latin Mass to any bishop in England and Wales upon request.

(LifeSiteNews) — Reports say that Pope Leo XIV will grant the bishops of England and Wales permission to have the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) in their dioceses.

According to an X post published by Mark Lambert, an English Catholic apologist, the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain told English bishops at their plenary assembly Thursday that Pope Leo XIV will grant dispensations for the TLM.

“Interesting! The Nuncio just addressed England Bishop’s plenary. Pope Leo says any bishop who requests dispension for TLM will have it granted!” Catholic speaker Mark Lambert wrote on X.

Lambert told LifeSiteNews Friday that he checked with several priests before he posted his tweet. He also told LifeSiteNews he subsequently contacted another source who “confirmed that it’s true but slightly more nuanced” than what he posted.

Interesting! The Nuncio just addressed England Bishop’s plenary. Pope Leo says any bishop who requests dispension for TLM will have it granted! — Mark Lambert (@sitsio) November 13, 2025

The Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has neither confirmed nor denied the report. A media representative told LifeSiteNews Friday that the meeting with the nuncio was a “private, closed door meeting” and that they would not be releasing any information about it. In addition, LifeSiteNews was told the matter was “not on the agenda.”

English Catholic journalist Damian Thompson posted, “Reports that Pope Leo will grant a Latin Mass extension to any bishop of England and Wales who asks for one. Nuncio has informed the bishops – several of whom have already secured permission for Tridentine Masses in their dioceses.”

“So it seems that any incoming Archbishop of Westminster will continue Cardinal Nichols’s enlightened policy and the TLM is likewise safe in Southwark,” he continued.

Reports that Pope Leo will grant a Latin Mass extension to any bishop of England and Wales who asks for one. Nuncio has informed the bishops – several of whom have already secured permission for Tridentine Masses in their dioceses. So it seems that any incoming Archbishop of… — Damian Thompson (@holysmoke) November 13, 2025

Already bishops in at least three dioceses, Hexham and Newcastle, Clifton, and Northampton, have Vatican-approved TLM implementations.

Additionally, the London Oratory and St. Mary’s on Cadogan Street have been saying the TLM since 2021 under the permission of Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols.

Under Pope Francis’ July 2021 motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, priests ordained after the document was published must request permission to say the traditional Mass which the Church has used for centuries. Under Pope Francis, many bishops were denied permission to say the TLM, despite the Mass’s popularity, particularly with young people.

Pope Leo has hitherto been unclear about his position on the TLM. As LifeSiteNews reported in October, the Vatican granted two diocesan TLMs in the Diocese of Cleveland two-year extensions before their suppression under Traditionis Custodes. The pope also granted a parish in Texas a two-year extension for the TLM.

The English Catholics’ report suggests there is reason to believe that Pope Leo will eventually heal the damage caused by Traditionis Custodes.

Traditionis Custodes has been decried by high-ranking prelates as well as theologians as a repudiation of the perennial practice of the Catholic Church and even of solemn Church decrees.

St. Pius V’s 1570 bull Quo Primum permanently authorized the traditional Mass, declaring that it may be used “freely and lawfully” in “perpetuity” and even that the wrath of God would fall upon those who would dare to restrict or abolish the Traditional Latin Mass.

“This present document cannot be revoked or modified, but remains always valid and retains its full force,” Quo Primum added.

Share











