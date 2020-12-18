Nurse collapses on live TV after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee, December 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In a video that’s now gone viral, a nurse collapsed on live television in a Tennessee hospital just minutes after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The live event shows masked doctors administering the jab to five hospital staff of the Chattanooga Heart Institute Memorial Hospital (CHI) in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover was answering questions at a press briefing shortly after receiving the vaccine when she suddenly started to look dizzy before saying “sorry” and subsequently fainting; the event took place about 17 minutes after she was inoculated.

After recovering from her fall, Dover said: “[it] just hit me all of a sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented, but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone.”

Staff at CHI were quick to divert any association between Dover’s adverse reaction and the vaccine, with Dr. Jesse Tucker, medical director of critical care medicine, saying “[it] is a reaction that can happen very frequently with any vaccine or shot.” He went on to say that there’s no “reason to suspect that that's due to the vaccine whatsoever.”

However, this event has not happened in isolation. Just two days ago, two healthcare professionals who received the same Pfizer vaccination developed painful side-effects within minutes of being injected. According to the New York Times, one of the workers “had an anaphylactic reaction that began 10 minutes after receiving the vaccine,” experiencing “a rash over her face and torso, shortness of breath and an elevated heart rate.”

The second worker had an equally shocking reaction, developing “eye puffiness, light-headedness, and a scratchy throat 10 minutes after the injection.” Again, local doctors appeared to be unperturbed by the incidents, with the chief medical officer of Alaska, Dr. Anne Zink, stating that there are “no plans to change our vaccine schedule, dosing[,] or regimen.”

Britain was the first country to authorize the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for public use. Last week, after beginning a mass rollout program of the vaccine, two British nurses also suffered adverse reactions to the injection. Subsequently, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) delivered an added advisory notice to vaccine distributors that “any person with a history of anaphylaxis to a vaccine, medicine or food should not receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine,” adding that a “second dose should not be given to anyone who has experienced anaphylaxis following administration of the first dose of this vaccine.”

Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, President and CEO of The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge, in a scathing speech delivered to the Pennsylvania Medical Freedom Press Conference, declared that “historically vaccines for coronaviruses have had a terrible safety record.” He also criticized vaccine manufacturers for leapfrogging standard safety procedures, saying “[t]he FDA, absolutely ignoring [the] safety margin, in a stunning decision, decided to allow Moderna and other vaccine manufacturers to skip the most important step in vaccine safety for coronavirus which is the animal trials.”

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) report into the safety of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine revealed that 27% of trial participants reported an adverse event within one month of receiving the vaccine. Four participants reported a period of Bell’s palsy, a “temporary weakness or lack of movement affecting one side of your face,” including a drooping of the eyelids and the corners of the mouth.

The FDA recommended an emergency use authorization on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on December 10, claiming that the benefits “outweigh its risks for use in individuals 16 years of age and older.” Yesterday, an FDA advisory panel also recommended emergency use authorization of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

