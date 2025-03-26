Nurse sanctioned for ‘misgendering’ convicted ‘transgender’ pedophile who preyed on boys

NHS nurse Jennifer Melle is suing after being disciplined for refusing to use female pronouns for a convicted ‘transgender’ pedophile who preyed on boys.

(LifeSiteNews) — A National Health Service (NHS) nurse has filed a lawsuit after she was punished for calling a convicted “transgender” pedophile who preyed on boys “mister.”

According to information published on March 23 by the Telegraph, NHS nurse Jennifer Melle is taking legal action against the Epsom and St. Helier University Hospitals Trust after she was investigated and disciplined last year for referring to a male patient – a large, six-foot, homosexual and gender-confused pedophile – as such.

The man, known only as Patient X, “is in a high security male prison after multiple convictions for luring boys into sex acts while pretending to be a teenage girl on social media,” according to Christian Concern.

“Ever since I have expressed my Christian beliefs under extreme pressure, I have been a marked woman,” Melle said.

The issue began last year when she was treating the male pedophile patient.

He had come to the hospital to receive treatment for a urinary problem. While on the phone discussing his case with the doctor, Melle, who did not know the patient was gender-confused, referred to him as “mister” and “he.”

Later, Melle explained that the patient’s sex was an important fact in caring for him as he needed a male catheter.

“This was a real-life medical scenario that required accurate terminology to avoid any doubt between medical professionals,” she said.

The patient overheard Melle referring to him as a man and demanded that she use female pronouns. However, Melle told him “sorry I cannot refer to you as ‘her’ or ‘she’, as it’s against my faith and Christian values but I can call you by your name.”

At this point, the patients became angry, lunging at Mell and calling her racial slurs. “Imagine if I called you n—–? How about I call you n—–? Yes, black n——,” he said.

“It was terrifying. I’d never been called that word before. And I thought I was going to be attacked,” Melle recalled.

Despite the patient’s violent behavior, it was Melle who was disciplined for her actions. Shortly after the incident, she was investigated and sanctioned. Just last month, she received a letter from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, warning her that they are assessing her ability to continue working as a nurse.

According to the Council code of conduct, nurses cannot “express your personal beliefs (including political, religious or moral beliefs) in an inappropriate way.”

The Council further alleged that although Melle “felt unable to identify Patient X using the preferred pronouns due to her religion… it could be perceived that [Ms Melle’s] actions could… be seen as a potential breach of the code.”

“My conduct throughout this incident and during my career has been fully compliant with the code,” Melle said.

“I have been put at risk, but I am being treated like a criminal,” she continued. “Sadly, if you put your head above the parapet and speak truthfully on these issues in the NHS, the risk is that you will be knocked down, punished severely and demoted.”

Share











