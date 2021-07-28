NY Gov. Cuomo: ‘Knock on doors,’ ‘put [people] in a car,’ ‘get that vaccine in their arm.’

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

ALBANY, New York, July 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s community outreach plans have some Americans concerned. The New York governor this week described a “mission” to put unvaccinated New Yorkers in cars and “get that vaccine in their arm.”

“We have to get in those communities, and we have to knock on those doors, and we have to convince people, and put them in a car, and drive them, and get that vaccine in their arm,” Cuomo said during a COVID briefing at Yankee Stadium on Monday. “That is the mission.”

NEW - NY Gov. Cuomo: “We have to knock on those doors, and we have to convince people, put them in cars & drive them and get that vaccine in their arm. That is the mission.”pic.twitter.com/nSIVsBuoPo — Disclose.tv �� (@disclosetv) July 26, 2021

“In other words, he’s basically admitting that his administration would all but force New Yorkers to get an injection they’d otherwise be hesitant to get,” wrote Isa Cox in a commentary for the Western Journal.

“This is essentially what’s happening there,” Cox added. “We’re only a hair away from this degree of utter and total fascism.”

Cuomo made the startling comments even as 75% of New Yorkers are reportedly “fully vaccinated.”

The remaining 25% who haven’t gotten the jab account for about 3.5 million residents.

“These numbers can be hard to put into context, but 3.5 million is larger than 21 other states’ total population,” Cuomo said. “When you put this COVID delta variant — which is transmitted much easier than the normal COVID virus — you put that variant with 3.5 million people, that spells ‘spread of COVID.’”

The governor’s aggressive comments give life to the concerns many conservatives voiced when the Biden administration announced its controversial initiative to go door to door to convince Americans to get the jab.

“I won’t buy a magazine subscription door to door,” tweeted retired Major League Baseball player Aubrey Huff. “What makes you think I’d take a free poison into my body?”

I won’t buy a magazine subscription door to door. What makes you think I’d take a free poison into my body. https://t.co/JTyda1nMXb — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 6, 2021

Cuomo’s violent rhetoric also comes amid increasingly harried warnings from both Democrat and Republican leaders urging Americans to take the experimental shot.

While not threatening the unvaccinated with being “put in a car” and getting “that vaccine in their arm,” Republican Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama told members of the media last week it was “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks.”

As previously reported by LifeSite, Ivey called getting the experimental shot “common sense” and claimed the “unvaccinated folks are letting us down.”

Asked what it will take to up the vaccination rate in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) snaps: “I don’t know, you tell me! Folks supposed to have common sense. It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks.”



(For more context, Ivey signed a ban on vaccine passports back in May.) pic.twitter.com/ZUMVDm4QHi — The Recount (@therecount) July 23, 2021

Shortly after Gov. Cuomo described his government’s apparent intention to strong-arm New Yorkers into getting the shot, he also announced New York would force health care workers and state employees to take the experimental drug or be subject to “regular testing.”

Looking forward to partnering closely with our brothers & sisters in labor on this.



Vaccination or weekly testing will help protect employees' health as the Delta variant spreads.



I encourage all local governments to follow suit. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2021

The frantic admonitions from political leaders to “get vaccinated” and subsequent heavy-handed mandates fail to address mounting evidence that the shots are not as effective as originally claimed.

After Texas Democratic lawmakers fled the state to try to block an election integrity bill, at least six tested positive for COVID-19 despite being “fully vaccinated.” The lawmakers, who traveled maskless on a private plane, went to Washington D.C., where they reportedly caused an undisclosed number of White House staffers to also test positive for the virus.

Texas Rep. Gene Wu tweeted, ““Being vaccinated doesn’t ALWAYS stop you from spreading the virus.”

Let our mistake be the object lesson.



All of us had been fully vaccinated since March. We got complacent because we felt safe. We had no positives for months, and we got sloppy.



Being vaccinated doesn't ALWAYS stop you from spreading the virus.



ALWAYS MASK UP INDOORS! pic.twitter.com/aeCPxvacxD — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 19, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has refused to state how many staffers have contracted COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated, telling reporters the information is irrelevant.

The CDC reported in May that it would stop counting “breakthrough COVID,” i.e. cases in which those who had been “fully vaccinated” nevertheless tested positive.

At the time of the announcement, reports of breakthrough cases had exceeded 10,000 and deaths hit 535, though 16% of those fatalities were allegedly reported as asymptomatic or not related to COVID.

Meanwhile, about 69% of recent COVID deaths with the Delta variant in the U.K. were among those who had gotten at least one shot, according to a British government “variant” report, with over half of those deceased having been “fully vaccinated.”

According to a July 23 report by Reuters, 75 percent of COVID cases in Singapore are among those who have gotten the injection.

Just yesterday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it was reversing its most recent guidance and recommending that even “fully vaccinated” people wear masks indoors in places with high COVID-19 spread, citing “breakthrough infections.”