NY Health Commissioner says she blew hospitalizations out of proportion to push COVID shot for kids

Mary T. Bassett said rare incidents of pediatric hospitalizations were brought to the fore ‘to motivate pediatricians and families to seek the protection of vaccination’ for young children who face virtually no risk from COVID-19.

ALBANY, New York (LifeSiteNews) — New York State’s acting health commissioner affirmed late last month that she played up extremely rare pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations to promote injecting all children five years old and above with the experimental and abortion-tainted COVID jabs.

The promotion of universal vaccination in young children comes in spite of evidence that children face very minimal risk from COVID-19, and ignores the thousands of reports of serious adverse events and deaths connected with the experimental shots.

During a December 28, 2021, press conference, acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said that while the numbers of pediatric COVID-related hospital admissions were “small,” and while children are not “having an epidemic of infection,” a handful of rare pediatric hospitalizations were given center stage in a recent health alert “to motivate pediatricians and families to seek the protection of vaccination” for young children.

Bassett’s statements came after she warned of a “striking” uptick in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations in a December 24 press release put out by the New York State Department of Health.

“The risks of COVID-19 for children are real,” Bassett wrote in the release. “We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent striking increase in pediatric COVID-19 admissions so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers.”

“We must use all available safe and effective infection control, prevention and mitigation strategies,” she continued, urging parents to “[p]rotect your children who are five years and older by getting them fully vaccinated and protect children under five by making sure all of those around them have protection through vaccination, boosters, mask-wearing, avoiding crowds and testing.”

“[These] were small numbers that we reported in our health alert,” Bassett admitted in the December 28 presser. “That was based on 50 hospitalizations and I’ve now given you some larger numbers. But still small numbers.”

The 50 pediatric hospitalizations are among a population of roughly 4 million children under 18 who live in New York, according to census data.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether the children recorded as having been hospitalized with COVID-19 were actually admitted because of the virus.

While asserting a “four-fold increases in COVID-19 hospital admissions for children 18 and under” between December 5 and December 24 and arguing that “[t]hese startling trends underscore the critical importance of protecting our children from COVID-19,” the press release failed to differentiate between children who may have entered the hospital because of COVID-19 compared to those who tested positive while hospitalized for a different reason and may have had minor symptoms or none at all.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has repeatedly urged universal vaccination, last week acknowledged that “if you look at the children that are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with COVID, as opposed to because of COVID.” Fauci also affirmed that children are often counted as COVID-19 hospital admissions if they test positive for the virus after being admitted for an unrelated condition such as “a broken leg or appendicitis.”

Fauci: “If you look at the children that are hospitalized, many of them are hospitalized with Covid, as opposed to because of Covid.” pic.twitter.com/57Rdx8gPg3 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 31, 2021

Fauci’s statements have confirmed long-standing suspicions that COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been overcounted, with hospitals financially incentivized to unnecessarily record hospitalizations and deaths as COVID-related.

The New York Health Commissioner’s comments and recommendations come in spite of data suggesting that children face a vanishingly small risk from COVID-19, with the American Pediatric Association estimating that between 0.00-0.02% of child COVID cases in the United States have resulted in death. Meanwhile, the thousands of reports of serious adverse events and deaths following the jabs have led numerous experts to criticize the effort to inject children with the experimental shots.

In summer 2021, researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia” when they “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020.”

Dr. Robert Malone, a prominent virologist and pioneer of the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna injections, has suggested that inoculating the 28 million American children between 5 to 11 years old with the experimental drugs could lead to “1,000 or more excess deaths,” while the risk from COVID-19 for healthy children is “about zero” and appears to be lower than the seasonal flu.

