NY Times tweets, then deletes claim that news media declare winner of election

NEW YORK CITY, November 3, 2020, (LifeSiteNews) — As polls are closing across the United States, the New York Times tweeted that the it’s the job of the media to declare the winner — a tweet it deleted shortly after.

“The role of declaring the winner of a presidential election in the U.S. falls to the news media. The broadcast networks and cable news outlets have vowed to be prudent. Here’s how it will work,” the left-leaning newspaper tweeted, before linking to an article on how the media will report on election day.

After the Times deleted the tweet, the newspaper explained it had referred “imprecisely to the role of the news media in the U.S. presidential election. The news media projects winners and reports results; it does not declare the winner of the election.”

Correction: We've deleted an earlier tweet that referred imprecisely to the role of the news media in the U.S. presidential election. The news media projects winners and reports results; it does not declare the winner of the election. — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 3, 2020

One observer on Twitter, dedicated to pointing out typos in the New York Times, lamented the tweeted correction did not link to the article included in the deleted tweet:

Cool, but you should also delete the tweet above because it doesn't actually link to an article that describes "how the news media plans to report the results." — Typos of the New York Times (@nyttypos) November 3, 2020

When you click on your link, you go here (see left). Way at the bottom of your briefing, there is a section on results reporting (see right), but as you know, the sections of your briefings have individual URLs and you should have linked to that specific section. pic.twitter.com/UWZCCjEOy0 — Typos of the New York Times (@nyttypos) November 3, 2020

The Times, however, does in fact link to the correct section of the article in a tweet connected to the correction as part of a thread.

That article, “Here’s how the news media will report on election day” stated that: “In the United States — which, unlike many other countries, does not have a national electoral commission — the role of projecting the winners of presidential elections falls to the news media.” It then goes on to explain the protocols the networks and print media usually follow.

The deleted New York Times tweet has problematic implications in light of an Axios report on a leak from the Joe Biden camp that if mainstream media declares him the winner of tonight’s election, “he plans to address the nation as its new leader, even if President Trump continues to fight in court.”

It is customary for winners of elections to wait to celebrate victory until after their opponent has conceded the race. Therefore, this leak from Biden advisors indicates they expect the results will be contested.

Biden’s Tuesday night schedule has slated the former vice president “to address the nation on Election Night in Wilmington, Delaware,” according to Axios.

“So if Biden is declared the winner,” the website reports, “he’ll begin forming his government and looking presidential — and won’t yield to doubts Trump might try to sow.”

These comments from the Biden camp come immediately after social media giants have moved to shut down any reporting of election results which contradict an “authoritative” mainstream media pronouncement.

Meanwhile, the New York Times, by correcting its tweet, evoked a number of jibes from Twitter users.

“By ‘imprecisely’ you meant ‘patently incorrect’,” tweeted John Ultzheimer.

“Fact check: true,” tweeted another. “It is big tech than determines the winner of the election.”

Fact Check: True



It is big tech that determines the winner of the election. — Lord Vulpes (@LordVulpesZerda) November 3, 2020

LifeSite’s Patrick Delaney contributed to this report.

