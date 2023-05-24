NYC college fires pro-abortion professor who harassed pro-lifers, chased reporter with machete

Hunter College fired adjunct assistant professor Shellyne Rodriguez hours after she was caught on video holding a machete to New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton’s neck.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-abortion professor who harassed pro-life students at an American college has been fired after video footage surfaced showing her holding a machete to a reporter’s neck.

On May 23, Hunter College in New York City fired adjunct assistant professor Shellyne Rodriguez hours after she was caught on video holding a machete to New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton’s neck. The dangerous encounter occurred just one day after separate video footage of Rodriguez went viral showing her harassing pro-life students.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” school spokesman Vince Dimiceli told LifeSiteNews.

“Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately and will not be returning to teach at the school,” he added

Earlier that day, Rodriguez attacked Fenton outside her Bronx apartment. Moments after Fenton introduced himself, Rodriguez shouted from behind a closed door, “Get the f– away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!”

She then opened the door and put the machete on Fenton’s neck, screaming, “Get the f– away from my door! Get the f– away from my door!”

Rodriguez then retreated into her apartment and shut the door, while Fenton and a photographer left the apartment building.

However, armed with the machete, Rodriguez returned and chased them, screaming, “If I see you on this block one more f–ing time, you’re gonna …”

“Get the f– off the block! Get the f– out of here, yo!” she yelled as she chased the photographer down the street to his car. She then came back and kicked Fenton in the shins before finally going back to her apartment.

Rodriguez’s tirade occurred only a day after Students for Life of America (SFLA) caught her on video harassing two students while vandalizing their pro-life display table at Hunter College.

SFLA is a non-profit pro-life organization that defends the rights of the unborn through speeches and demonstrations at campuses across America.

“You’re not educating s—,” Rodriguez said to a male pro-life student. “This is f—ing propaganda. What are you going to do, like, anti-trans next? This is b——-. This is violent. You’re triggering my students.”

As a male student began to respond, Rodriguez cut him off, saying, “You can’t even have a f—ing baby.”

“Get this s— the f— out of here,” Rodriguez screamed before shoving their pro-life pamphlets off the table and storming out of the room.

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident,” SFLA told LifeSiteNews. “Free speech violations and pro-abortion violence are on the rise.”

In April, SFLA reported 95 infringements of First Amendment rights, a number which has only increased.

“It is also not a unique story to Hunter College whose student leaders not long ago had fetal models stolen, chewed up, and painted red by a pro-abortion classmate,” SFLA revealed.

“Since the leak of the Dobbs decision, the mean and extreme abortion lobby leaders called for a “summer of rage” and the violence has never really stopped,” SFLA continued. “The rhetoric that comes from the pro-abortion party often calls for violence inside and outside of the womb.”

