NYC councilwoman pledges to withhold funds from schools hosting drag queen ‘degeneracy’

Vickie Paladino is threatening to withhold funds from schools in her district holding drag queen events for kids, in light of a report that New York City spent substantial sums to help arrange such programs.

NEW YORK CITY, New York (LifeSiteNews) — The bold New York City councilwoman who confronted former mayor Bill DeBlsaio and defied overbearing vaccine mandates is now threatening to defund any schools in her district that host drag queen events for children.

“I will reiterate: Any school in my district participating in ‘drag queen’ degeneracy risks losing their funding. Adult drag performers have NO BUSINESS in our schools, and they will not be in my district. Period,” Vickie Paladino (R-Queens) tweeted Monday.

I am quoted in this article, and I will reiterate: Any school in my district participating in ‘drag queen’ degeneracy risks losing their funding. Adult drag performers have NO BUSINESS in our schools, and they will not be in my district. Period. https://t.co/rCKuvYNW0K — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) June 13, 2022



Her announcement came on the heels of a New York Post report sharing that Drag Story Hour NYC has received over $200,000 in taxpayer money since 2018 to perform at street festivals, libraries, and public schools.

Paladino commented to the New York Post regarding the news, “We are taking hundreds of thousands of dollars out of the pockets of hardworking New York taxpayers … to fund a program teaching little children about their gender fluidity? Not. On. My. Watch.”

In 2022 alone, the formerly named “Drag Queen Story Hour NYC” organized 49 events in 34 public elementary, middle, and high schools in New York City. According to Eric Vaughan, the former LGBTQ+ Program Manager at the NYC Department of Education, the programs have “truly changed the culture in many schools and [have] helped to open up dialogue as it pertains to gender Identity,” as the NYC drag group highlights on their website.

In her Twitter thead Monday, Paladino called the city funding of drag events for children “unacceptable and grotesque,” and said it “follows a deeply disturbing national pattern.”

NYC is spending taxpayer dollars to bring adult drag queens into elementary schools across the city to perform for small children. This is unacceptable and grotesque, and follows a deeply disturbing national pattern. I was elected to hold the line on major issues like this. — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) June 13, 2022

— Article continues below Petition — Stand with the MLB players who refuse to wear Pride colors Show Petition Text 11805 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are now subject to a media witch-hunt after refusing to wear LGBT symbols on their hats and shirts because of their faith in God. One ESPN commentator called the men "bigoted" for supposedly using "religious exemption BS" to say "no" to the Pride Month clothing. It's time to stand with these men against the intolerance of the radical left. SIGN the petition to support the MLB players opposing LGBT Pride The careers and lives of the five pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — will be greatly harmed if we abandon them to the cancel culture of their critics, like ESPN's Sarah Spain. “That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights,” Spain claimed. “We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted...” she continued. Now they're trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch. This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end. https://t.co/02zAKDJx77 — Best selling LGBT children's author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2022 These men should be celebrated for their bravery, but instead are being derided for sticking up for their Christian beliefs. SIGN the petition to stand with these five brave Christian players People are being bullied into conformity by an LGBT movement that claims to be about tolerance and diversity, unless you're a devout Christian. “Now they’re trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh remarked. “This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end.” It's hard to imagine sports columnists like Nancy Armour of USA Today attacking Muslims for their rejection of Pride propaganda, but she sees no problem in attacking these devout Christians. Oh for God’s sake. These folks who bastardize religion to suit their bigotry would do well to actually READ the New Testament. I’d recommend starting with Matthew. https://t.co/qAK875xDhZ — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2022 We hope Nancy Armour's reading of the New Testament extends to Romans 1:25-27. Most commentators simply don't understand that loving everyone as a Christian means telling people certain actions are extremely harmful to the soul. SIGN: These men were right to reject the LGBT Pride insignias on their hats and jerseys. Indeed, by peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have taken a stand against an ideology that's antithetical to Christianity. Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted LGBTQ causes in recent years, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families. Sports are no longer safe from the tenticles of the LGBT movement, with players being strong-armed into virtue signaling for causes they disagree with. It's time for people to stand up and say "Enough". SIGN the petition and play your part in resisting the advances of intolerant wokeism into every sphere of public life. Thank you for signing and sharing this petition. MORE INFORMATION: ESPN commentator calls players "bigots" for refusing to wear Pride colors - LifeSiteNews Five MLB players take a stand for God - LifeSiteNews **Photo: The Tampa Bay Rays’ Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson - Converseer/Twitter** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

As the New York Post noted, the drag program’s social media posts show how cross-dressing men are encouraging gender “fluidity” in children, such as through the “Dragtivity Book,” which encourages kids to choose their gender pronouns and create their own drag names.

At one middle school field trip, boys and girls alike were taught how to apply drag eye-makeup. The New York Post observed that some of the program’s Instagram account posts were taken down less than an hour after the outlet called Drag Story Hour for comment.

One NYC parent complained that he was not given notice before his daughter’s school hosted a drag event, and another pointed out that there was no way to opt their kids out of the event.

According to the New York Post, “the Department of Education did not respond specifically to questions about parental notification, and refused to say whether the drag queens must pass background checks — but defended the program as ‘life saving,’ citing the killing of ‘transgender’ individuals ‘due to their identity’.”

Drag Queen Dylan Pontiff, who helped organize a Drag story hour event for children as young as three in a Louisiana public library, admitted in 2018 during a city council meeting, “This is going to be the grooming of the next generation. We are trying to groom the next generation.”

In her Twitter comments, Paladino doubled down on her commitment to prevent children’s exposure to grooming by drag queens, and their “degeneracy.”

“I was elected to hold the line on major issues like this,” wrote Paladino, going on to note that she had “thus far allocated MILLIONS of dollars in funding for district schools for repairs, upgrades, and new programs,” which would be “reconsidered if a school is found to have participated in these activities.”

“Progressives may have no problem with child grooming and sexualization, but I do. This will not happen on my watch. Kids deserve a quality education free from political manipulation and sexual content. And that’s what the kids in District 19 will get,” Paladino concluded.

Share











