NYC health dep’t encourages masturbation, tells people to ‘avoid group sex’ during pandemic

NEW YORK, New York, March 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – New York City’s health department has recommended masturbation as the safest sexual activity during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In what the New York Post has described as a “coronavirus sex memo,” the Department of Health also cautions people against acts involving “mouth on anus” because feces can spread the coronavirus.

“If you usually meet your sex partners online or make a living by having sex, consider taking a break from in-person dates,” it suggests.

“At first I thought it was as joke,” said Ruth Institute President Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D., “but New York City’s health department really did issue guidelines on containing the Wuhan virus which recommend masturbation and warn against group sex, at least while the crisis lasts.”

The health department memo says, “Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after.”

“The next safest partner is someone you live with,” the city advises. “If you do have sex, have as few partners as possible.”

“Make sure you have an effective form of birth control for the coming weeks,” the memo adds.

Morse, whose organization defends the family, commented, “Normal people know they should not participate in life-threatening activities. Do the residents of New York need to be told to abstain from casual sex, sex with strangers, and orgies during this major public health crisis?”

“Memo to NYC Health Department: no one has ever died from abstaining from sex,” said Morse. “If you think you’ll die without sex, you are probably a sex addict. It appears that the Department is run by and for sex addicts. It assumes that group sex, casual sex and orgies are normal.”

Morse continued: “This is all depressingly typical of the Sexual Revolution, which treats sex as a mere bodily function. It maintains that people have a right to sex, as much and any way they want, free of consequences. This is the perspective that allows the New York Health Department to think they are making a bold move. Recommending limits of any kind, but only for the duration of the pandemic, that’s a radical step for them.”

“One thing they never do is discuss sex in a moral context,” Morse observed. “For them, talking about sex and morality in the same breath is puritanical and obsessive. But since the Centers for Disease Control says there are 20 million new STD infections each year, maybe there’s something to be said for self-restraint.”

Morse concluded: “Other casualties of the Sexual Revolution include divorce, failure to achieve intimacy, fatherless families, declining fertility, and a pornified culture. It’s unlikely that the New York City Department of Health has put out memos on any of this.”

