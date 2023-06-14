NYC Mayor Eric Adams signs order to shield physicians from bans on transgender surgeries, drugs

Adams' order prevents physicians who offer mutilating transgender interventions from facing legal action by prosecutors or investigators either inside or outside the state.

NEW YORK CITY (LifeSiteNews) — New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams on Monday signed an executive order to more firmly establish the Big Apple as a haven for mutilating transgender surgeries and drugs. The move comes in direct response to laws in over a dozen Republican states restricting the destructive procedures for minors.

Mayor Adams signed Executive Order 32 on June 12 to shield physicians who provide so-called “gender-affirming care” (i.e. mutilating procedures like vaginoplasties and double mastectomies, as well as pharmaceutical drugs like sterilizing cross-sex hormones) from legal action by prosecutors or investigators either inside or outside the state.

I just signed Executive Order 32 to protect access to gender-affirming health care in New York City. To our #LGBTQ+ community across the nation feeling hurt, isolated, or threatened, we have a clear message for you: New York City has and will always be a welcoming home for… pic.twitter.com/yxQlKa5apz — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 12, 2023

According to the press release, any health care provider in a Republican state with laws against transgender interventions can collaborate with “NYC Health + Hospitals, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, or another city agency,” and New York City will refuse to “cooperate with that state’s investigation of the provider.”

“As states across the nation continue their onslaught of attacks on our LGBTQ+ neighbors, New York City is doing what we have always done — standing up for justice and against discrimination,” Adams said in a press release.

“This executive order reaffirms the fact that hate has no place in our city and that all people deserve the right to gender-affirming care and protection against prosecution for being who they are,” he said.

Adams did not explain how preventing physicians from performing irreversible and experimental procedures to mutilate gender-confused people expresses “hat,” or how pursuing artificial surgeries to present oneself as the opposite sex exemplifies a person “being who they are.”

Openly homosexual New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who earlier this year joined other state legislators in supporting and attending a “drag queen story hour” aimed at children, and has called efforts to encourage children to accept their biological sex “among the worst frauds in history,” praised the executive order for reaffirming New York City as “a beacon for the LGBTQ community.”

“Right-wing lawmakers across the country are waging a war against the LGTBQ community, and their number one target is trans kids,” Hoylman-Sigal said. “Almost 31 percent of trans youth now live in states that have banned gender-affirming care, which has been shown to reduce the risk of depression, psychological distress, and suicide by 73 percent.”

The “73 percent” statistic cited by Hoylman derives from a year-long study published in 2022 that concluded that “gender-affirming care [sic] may be associated with improved well-being among [transgender and nonbinary] youths over a short period.”

However, additional studies, including those conducted over significantly longer periods of time, have found that irreversible surgeries do not actually reduce suicidality and depression of transgender-identifying individuals.

In fact, research suggests that the alleged necessity of pursuing so-called “gender-affirming care” to prevent suicide, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed at all, is unfounded and dangerous.

A 2011 long-term study out of Sweden conducted from 1973 to 2003 found that “[p]ersons with transsexualism, after sex reassignment, have considerably higher risks for mortality, suicidal behaviour, and psychiatric morbidity than the general population.”

Research published in March 2022 found that “82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide, with suicidality highest among transgender youth.”

Meanwhile, a study by Richard Bränström, Ph.D., and John E. Pachankis, Ph.D. conducted between 2005 and 2015 that appeared to support the theory that “gender-affirming care” improves mental health was later retracted. A 2020 correction found the “results demonstrated no advantage of surgery in relation to subsequent mood or anxiety disorder-related health care visits or prescriptions or hospitalizations following suicide attempts in that comparison.”

Regardless of the lack of evidentiary backing for transgender interventions (which have also been linked to serious permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, cancer, stroke, infertility, as well as increased instances of suicidality), New York City is far from alone in enshrining legal protections to help physicians continue performing experimental “transgender” procedures while setting up road-blocks against states that have pushed back against the radical and harmful ideology.

Left-wing states including California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico, and Minnesota, have reacted to conservative laws regulating the destructive surgeries by legislatively establishing themselves as sanctuaries for the mutilating procedures.

Meanwhile, about 20 Republican-led states have passed laws banning or in some way restricting transgender surgeries and drugs for minors.

