NYC mayor floats possibility of reimposing COVID mandates, slams unvaccinated workers

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — The mayor of New York City recently said that he may reinstate COVID-19 mandates in the future amid the “normalization” of the virus in society while also slamming employees who rejected the vaccines.

Democrat Mayor Eric Adams imposed strict mandates in his city and fired thousands of employees who opted not to receive the experimental vaccines. His comments on renewing the imposing rules came days after he ended the vaccine mandate for city employees.

“Now that we’re seeing a normalization of COVID, there may be another time that we are going to have to do mandates again because these viruses are not going away,” Adams said during a February 10 interview on Caribbean Power Jam Radio’s “The Reset Show.” “We’re dealing with a whole new environment of what we are fighting against some of these viruses.”

When asked what announcement he may have for the “2,000 employees that were fired” for refusing the experimental vaccines, Adams said that “they can reapply for their jobs.”

“Ninety-six percent of employees took the vaccine,” he explained. “That was a tough call, ‘cause no New Yorker wants anyone telling them anything … We don’t want to be mandated. We don’t want anyone to tell us to put on a mask. That’s just who we are. So that was a cultural shift in our mindset to say, we’re fighting this dangerous virus.”

Adams also stated that those who rejected the shots and return to their jobs will not receive compensation for their time away from their city positions. He said that “New Yorkers should not be paying for someone that wasn’t working.”

“People made a decision to not take the vaccine when they were supposed to,” Adams said. “You have a right to come back and be employed and file for your job again. But no, there’s not going to be any backpay.”

Throughout the interview, he defended the mandates and spoke negatively of those who refused to take the shots, saying that their objection to the pharmaceutical experiment “just wasn’t right.”

“And so those who made the determination that, no, I still want to come into a work environment and I’m not going to be vaccinated. No, I want to still ride trains. I want to do whatever I want. That just wasn’t right … They make the decision not to be vaccinated. They lost their jobs.”

While Adams argued that his team permitted “reasonable accommodations” for the vaccine mandate, thousands of city employees still lost their jobs due to the requirement. Last February, New York City fired 1,430 workers in various fields including first responders and public education employees.

In September, LifeSiteNews reported that an additional 850 people had been fired, with only 450 of roughly 1,300 employees complying with the mandate. Many city workers pushed back against the unjust requirements, with some emerging victorious in court. A judge ruled in October that 16 employees within the Department of Sanitation who filed a petition were to be reinstated and receive backpay after being fired for refusing the shots.

