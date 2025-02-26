NYC’s Freemason Mayor Eric Adams compares himself to Jesus while refusing to step down amid scandals

‘When Jesus was on the cross, he said, God, forgive them for they know not what they do. All these Negroes who are asking me to step down, God, forgive them,’ Eric Adams said.

(LifeSiteNews) — New York City’s Freemason Mayor Eric Adams compared himself to Jesus Christ while tripling down on his refusal to resign amid corruption scandals.

“So this is a biblical moment. You know, when Jesus was on the cross, he said, God, forgive them for they know not what they do. All these Negroes who are asking me to step down, God, forgive them,” Adams said during his celebration of Black History Month at Gracie Mansion on Tuesday.

NOW – NYC Mayor Adams: “This is a biblical moment… All these Negroes who are asking me to step down —God forgive them. Are you stupid?”pic.twitter.com/JHPdCYMy3E — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 26, 2025

“Are you stupid? I’m running my race right now,” Adams continued. He proceeded to attribute to himself a list of accomplishments he believes earn a continued role as NYC mayor.

“What we have done, you have to be stupid to try to stop me from running this race. It’s a level of buffoonery that’s going on that’s spreading as fast as COVID,” he complained.

Last year, an unsealed indictment revealed that criminal charges against Adams included wire fraud, soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations, and bribery conspiracy.

According to court documents, Adams “not only accepted but sought illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals,” as he prepared to run for mayor in 2018.

His “foreign-national benefactors sought to cash in on their corrupt relationships with him, particularly when” they anticipated he would become mayor, and “Adams agreed, providing favorable treatment in exchange for the illicit benefits he received,” the documents read.

The mayor has been facing a growing chorus of calls to resign amid these scandals, which have set off political shockwaves, including a slew of resignations. Four of his top aides announced their resignation on the heels of a Justice Department order to prosecutors to drop corruption charges against him, as have seven DOJ officials.

As NBC has explained, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s order to prosecutors is not to drop the charges permanently but to dismiss them “without prejudice,” “a legal maneuver that would allow federal prosecutors to restore the charges against Adams at any time — for instance, if he were to stop cooperating with Trump’s immigration policies.”

Adams has also been facing a sexual assault lawsuit stemming from an alleged 1993 incident during his stint as NYPD captain as well as lawsuits from NYC professionals who were fired or displaced from their jobs for declining the city’s unconstitutionally mandated COVID-19 vaccine.

A few months ago, a group of these professionals wrote a letter to President Donald Trump highlighting “the fact that Mayor Eric Adams is the number one obstacle preventing unvaccinated workers from being brought back to their jobs and getting compensated,” according to Michael Kane.

On September 15, 2023, Adams gave alleged sex trafficker Sean “Diddy” Combs the key to the city despite his knowledge of lawsuits alleging Combs committed rape and sexual abuse.

“The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!” Adams said as he presented the giant key to Combs in Times Square.

After surveillance video footage of Combs attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 was published, Adams asked Combs to return the NYC key.

On September 23, 2023, Adams was inducted as a Freemason, a member of a society involving rituals that deliberately mock Catholic rites.

Share











