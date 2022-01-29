‘O Canada!’ Truckers break out into national anthem at massive Ottawa protest

'God keep our land glorious and free. O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Video footage from the “Freedom Convoy” protest against COVID mandates in Ottawa today shows spontaneous outbursts of the national anthem “O Canada,” showing Canadians uniting as one.

In one clip posted by the Post Millennial online news magazine, a trucker can be seen leading part of the crowd in the singing of the anthem.

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, the only Canadian politician to consistently speak out against COVID mandates for the past two years, led a group of people in the anthem and chanted “freedom.”

“This is just another peaceful rally like dozens of others I have attended in the past two years, with patriotic Canadians braving the bitter cold. Not a violent insurrection. #TruckersForFreedom,” tweeted Bernier.

While speaking to the crowd, Bernier said, “Without freedom, you don’t have human dignity, and quality of life, and prosperity.”

“We need to regain our freedoms as soon as possible,” he added .



Another Post Millennial tweet shows First Nations people breaking into Canada’s national anthem.

“Indigenous drummers lead the growing crowd at Parliament Hill in a round of O Canada. They also performed the Travelling Song to keep those who traveled to Ottawa safe,” it reads.

Canada’s national anthem “O Canada” uses the word “free” twice: a description of the country as “The True North strong and free,” and then the devout wish “God keep our land glorious and free.”

All over social media there are many more images showing the peaceful protest and proving how it has united Canadians of all colors, religions, and kinds under one maple leaf banner, allowing them to protest in huge numbers the draconian COVID mandates enacted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the provincial premiers.

Trudeau’s divisive claim that the trucker convoy is but a “fringe” protest from a “small minority,” no doubt helped to further rally Canadians, both vaccinated and vaccine free, that they have had enough of COVID mandates. Some protestors have signs in which they identify themselves jokingly as “a fringe minority” with “unacceptable views”—another of Trudeau’s slurs.

Tamara Lich, the main organizer of the “Freedom Convoy 2022” group, says their movement is peaceful. She has pointed out that she has been working with law enforcement to ensure that everything is done in accordance with the law. She has also noted that most truckers taking part in the convoy have taken the COVID-19 “vaccines.”

The Trudeau government has turned off the “Centennial Flame” on Parliament Hill, which in the cold temperatures many use as a heat source when visiting the capital.

Also, Trudeau himself was taken to an undisclosed location today, after earlier saying he would isolate for five days, ostensibly after one of his kids tested positive for COVID. The triple-vaccinated Trudeau also said he himself had tested negative.

The “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa officially began today. Despite the bitter cold, thousands have lined the streets in protest of COVID mandates. Semis are parked in an extensive line from Parliament; the beeping of horns can be heard for miles.

The convoy might have already helped to motivate some Canadian provinces to say they will soon get rid of vaccine passports.

Today Premier Scott Moe of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan said he will soon end the province’s vaccine passport. He also offered his support to the thousands of Canadian Freedom Convoy truckers protesting in Ottawa.

Some estimates have put the total amount of trucks, cars, buses, and RVs as high as 50,000, with many more trucks yet still to arrive in Ottawa.

Ariel footage from Rebel News shows the size of the freedom convoy protest.

Despite the Freedom Convoy having huge support, the mainstream media is trying to ignore, belittle or vilify it.

While the convoy has no official leader as it is a grassroots movement, the “Freedom Convoy 2022” Facebook and GoFundMe group has raised over $8.3 million in under two weeks.

Some have estimated that the convoy could be the largest in world history.

The freedom convoy has seen unprecedented support for Canadians coast to coast, who in the thousands have lined to highways cheering on the convoy.

Many of the protesters consider COVID-19 vaccine mandates a gross assault on individual freedoms. Doctors and scientists opposed to the mainstream COVID-19 narrative have indicated that such mandate are unnecessary anyway given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, its now understood minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

The effectiveness of the COVID vaccines dramatically decreases around four months post-vaccination and soon completely disappears.

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada have been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

Many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take the COVID-19 preparations because cell-lines derived from aborted children were used in their development and/or testing.

