OB-GYN expert tells Congress that the COVID shots ‘mirrored’ effects of chemical abortion drugs

‘Raw data revealed an 82% miscarriage rate in women vaccinated during the first trimester,’ noted Dr. James Thorp. ‘This figure mirrors the effects of chemical abortion drugs such as RU486.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A respected obstetrician/gynecologist began his testimony before a Senate hearing on COVID-19 shot adverse events yesterday by announcing that it would be “difficult to conceive of a more egregious breach of medical ethics by the government-controlled medical-industrial complex than the promotion of COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant women.”

“This campaign was not accidental,” said Dr. James Thorp. “It was calculated. Pregnant women were targeted deliberately.”

He explained that this was done in order to influence the American public’s perception of the COVID-19 shot as safe, because if pregnant women “could be convinced that the vaccine was safe and effective, it would imply that it was safe and effective for everyone.”

“From the outset of the pandemic, this vaccine campaign was never grounded in biological science, but rather in behavioral science, specifically the manipulation of public perception through influence, fear, and persuasion,” said Thorp.

“The federal government outsourced much of this psychological operation to NGOs which disseminated emotionally-charged and misleading messaging,” noted Thorp. “These entities falsely assured pregnant women that the vaccines were proven safe and essential for maternal and fetal newborn health despite the fact that early evidence indicated quite the opposite.”

The government’s vaccine marketing approach was to “go for the low-hanging fruit, those easiest to pick and harvest,” according to Dr. Jay Winston, an initiative director at Harvard’s School of Public Health in a 2020 CBS News interview.

“And the ‘fruit,’ tragically, were pregnant women,” he said.

Thorp cited a misleading study published in April 2021 in the New England Journal of Medicine that claimed the miscarriage rate was 12.6 percent, “but the raw data revealed an 82% miscarriage rate in women vaccinated during the first trimester.”

“This figure mirrors the effects of chemical abortion drugs such as RU486,” Thorp shockingly noted.

Thorp asserted that “publications were riddled with conflicts of interest and deliberate misrepresentations intended to coerce pregnant women into taking vaccines.”

He continued:

These publications are fundamentally compromised by serious conflicts of interest, ranging from biased funding sources and institutional mandates, and even threats to their medical licenses and board certifications. Between 2020 and 2022, pharmaceutical companies paid $1.06 billion to reviewers at leading medical journals — The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, Lancet, and BMJ — thus corrupting the peer review process.

“Conversely, countless independent researchers with no conflicts of interest published findings that contradicted the false narratives and the pharmaceutical industry narratives, only to be rewarded by persecution, censorship, and threats to their medical licenses and board certifications,” said Thorp.

“This is not hypothetical. It happened to me,” he said.

“This catastrophic public health failure was financed with taxpayer dollars and channeled through federal agencies to medical gatekeepers such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine,” said Thorp.

“These organizations have abandoned their ethics and responsibilities to physicians and patients and must be held accountable,” he insisted.

“I urge the government to immediately halt all funding to these entities and to end every promotional campaign that coerces or recommends experimental mRNA therapies to pregnant women,” said Thorp. “This must stop now.”

This is horrifying. An OB-GYN says the COVID shots “MIRRORED” the effects of chemical ABORTION drugs—and the government knew what it was doing. Dr. @jathorpmfm pointed to the infamous Shimabukuro study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which claimed the… pic.twitter.com/q4TNLwcYO2 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 21, 2025

Thursday’s Senate hearing on COVID-19 shot adverse events, chaired by Senator Ron Johnson (R–WI), coincided with the publication of Johnson’s interim Senate report accusing Biden administration officials of having been well aware of multiple major risks associated with the COVID-19 shots yet having “opted to withhold issuing a formal warning to the public for months about the safety concerns, jeopardizing the health of young Americans.”

“The full extent of the Biden administration’s failure to immediately warn the public about all COVID-19 vaccine adverse events must be completely exposed,” declared Johnson’s report.

Dr. James Thorp is a board certified OB-GYN and maternal fetal medicine specialist with over 44 years of clinical experience. As a U.S. veteran and widely published physician, he has testified internationally and served as a peer reviewer. He is a board member of the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine and examiner for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The entire three-hour Senate hearing on COVID-19 shot adverse events can be viewed here.

