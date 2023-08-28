Obama-appointed judge schedules federal criminal trial for Trump the day before Super Tuesday

The trial date has sparked renewed allegations of 'election interference' from Trump and other conservatives who have long contended that the barrage of indictments against the former president have been politically motivated. Trump has vowed to appeal.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been scheduled to stand trial in one of his myriad impending criminal cases on March 4, the day before the tentatively-scheduled Super Tuesday; the timing has sparked allegations of “election interference” from Trump and other conservatives. Trump has vowed to appeal.

On Monday, Obama-appointed federal judge Tanya Chutkan set a trial date of March 4, 2024 for Trump to stand trial on charges that he interfered with the peaceful transfer of power in the 2020 presidential election. The case is one of the four separate criminal cases filed against Trump since he announced his campaign for re-election.

On August 1, the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) handed down a four-count indictment that alleges that Trump committed Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, and Conspiracy Against Rights when he objected to the certification of the 2020 election.

READ: Trump indicted by Biden DOJ for alleged Jan. 6 ‘conspiracy’ to overturn 2020 presidential election

The intended trial date comes one day before the tentatively-scheduled Super Tuesday, the day when the largest number of U.S. states (roughly fourteen) will hold primary elections to determine the presidential nominees for the upcoming general election.

“Setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on a defendant’s personal obligations,” Judge Chutkan said. “I take seriously the defense’s request that Mr. Trump be treated like any other defendant appearing before this court, and I intend to do so.”

The March 4 date is several months after a January date suggested by special counsel Jack Smith, but years ahead of Trump’s suggested April 2026 date, CNN noted.

Trump attorney John Lauro has argued that the March trial date will preclude Trump from having “the opportunity to have effective assistance of counsel.”

The trial date has sparked renewed allegations of “election interference” from Trump and other conservatives who have long contended that the barrage of indictments against Trump have been politically motivated.

“Straight up election interference,” Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance reacted. “No other way to put it.”

“What an amazing coincidence!” remarked Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro.

Trump’s federal election case goes to court on March 4, 2024. Wow, what a coincidence! That’s the day before Super Tuesday. How is this NOT election interference?! pic.twitter.com/s4mP56YaDG — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 28, 2023

“Incredible election interference by judiciary,” said Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, noting that Chutkan has scheduled the “Biden regime trial for Trump’s disputing Biden’s election for middle of presidential campaign: March 4, 2024.”

In a post on Trump’s social media account Truth Social, the former president blasted the trial date set by Chutkan, who he called “a biased Trump Hating Judge.” He said the date, “smack in the middle of Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent’s campaign against him,” is “just what our corrupt government wanted.”

Share











