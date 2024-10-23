Obama mocks Trump for playing ‘Ave Maria’ at rallies

The former president failed to mention that on two occasions the music was played during a medical emergency and in honor of Corey Comperatore.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former president Barack Hussein Obama ridiculed former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump for having played “Ave Maria,” the beautiful sacred hymn honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary, at recent campaign rallies.

Obama suggested that Trump had decided to stop answering questions at a town hall, choosing instead to “play music for a half hour.”

“So he’s standing there, swaying to ‘Ave Maria’ (and) ‘Y.M.C.A.,’” said Obama, while swishing back and forth and gesturing with his hands, delighting his leftist audience. He described the scene as “Weird.”

“Can you imagine if Tim (Walz) did that, or Kamala did that, or if I did that?” Obama quipped before suggesting that the trio of Democrat politicians’ “playlists would be better.”

Obama reinforces the Democratic Party’s anti-Christian rhetoric by ridiculing Trump for playing “Ave Maria” at his rallies. pic.twitter.com/IOfBiikCBm — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 22, 2024

Watchful online commentators were quick to call out Obama for his offensive remarks.

“Don’t forget, that ‘weird half hour of music’ where they were standing on stage was because there was a medical emergency in the crowd and Trump wanted to stop the speech so (as) not to distract the paramedics,” Charles J. Svestka pointed out.

“The other time Ave Maria was played was for a ‘Moment of Silence’ in Memory of Corey (Comperatore), who died at the Butler Rally, shot by the assassin,” Svestka added.

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles called that performance of the Ave Maria at his second Butler, Pennsylvania rally, “one of the most remarkable moments not just in modern American politics but in American politics, period.”

Another X user wrote in all caps: “DISINFORMATION,” in response to Obama’s snarky remarks.

“The Ave Maria was during the rally in honor of Corey Comperatore by tenor Christopher Macchio,” TexanClint noted. “Why would you make fun of this?”

“Obama’s playlist of what,” Human Events correspondent Kevin Posobiec asked. “Megan Thee Stallion, Lil John, Taylor Swift???”

