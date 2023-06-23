Obama suggests developing ‘digital fingerprints’ to combat ‘misinformation’ online

(LifeSiteNews) –– Former U.S. president Barack Obama has suggested using “digital fingerprints” as a method of combatting “misinformation” that may occur during the 2024 presidential election.
During a recent podcast interview with his former campaign strategist David Axelrod, Obama addressed the potential issue of advanced technology increasing misinformation, specifically related to the next presidential race.
The former president pointed out that he “was the first digital president when I left office,” leading him to be “the most recorded, filmed, photographed human in history.”
“As a consequence, there’s a lot of raw material out there,” Obama continued. “So most [sic] immediately we’re going to have all the problems we had with misinformation before. This next election cycle will be worse.”
The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response.
But it's not too late to do something about it.
SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty.
These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights.
We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda.
Sign the petition - speak up now!
For More Information:
Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews
Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews
Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
“And the need for us, for the general public, I think, to be more discriminating consumers of news and information, the need for us to, over time, develop technologies to create watermarks or digital fingerprints so we know what is true and what is not true. There’s a whole bunch of work that’s going to have to be done there, but in the short term, it’s really going to be up to the American people to [discern accurate information].”
Axelrod then pointed out that individual discretion of truthful and false information “is tough” because there is “so much being pushed at you [that] you’re predisposed to believe.”
“Obviously, we saw that during the vaccination stuff,” Obama replied. “So, I am concerned about it. And I think the best we’re going to be able to do is to constantly remind people that this is out there. I think the good news is most people now are aware that not everything that pops up on your phone is true.”
Obama added that the push for misinformation is often instigated by “those people who just want to discourage voting.” He said that having individuals refuse to vote because “it’s all rigged” leads to “advantage [for] the powerful.”
“I am worried about that kind of cynicism developing even further during the course of this next election.”
Obama’s comments come amid ongoing debate about the threat to privacy and freedom posed by a push to initiate digital identification and political tension surrounding election fraud. As Western countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom promote the installment of digital ID usage, the World Economic Forum (WEF) admitted earlier this month that the proposal is not fool proof and could lead to “surveillance and persecution of individuals or groups.”
While the former president expressed concern for the upcoming election, voter fraud was being uncovered across the country for two years after the 2020 presidential race, which put Joe Biden in office. Evidence of election law violations were found across the country, with Michigan and Texas presenting especially stark examples of foul play.
Additionally, misrepresentations of the COVID-19 “vaccines” have prompted American citizens to have a greater mistrust of government health organizations, but not for the same reasons Obama alluded to in the recent interview. While the former president advocated for vaccinations and claimed that misinformation about the shots came from those warning against them, the earliest trials of the so-called “vaccines” pointed to risks of serious side effects.
Three years later, the extent to which Big Pharma and the Biden administration misguided the public about the potentially life-threatening shots is still being unraveled. Since the rollout of the vaccines, data has found a high risk of heart issues such as myocarditis, a link which was even admitted by a Pfizer scientist. Despite the growing evidence of misinformation about the safety of the shots, those who warned the public about the truth faced censorship, including LifeSiteNews, which was permanently banned from YouTube in 2021 for allegedly violating COVID-19 information policies.
RELATED
The simple reason why Democrats encourage election fraud
America is facing an existential crisis. Here’s how we should respond
US gov’t data reveals shocking miscarriage, still birth rates after COVID jab compared to flu vaccine
House Republicans to investigate COVID jab injuries, development, and mandates