Obama’s new presidential center touts his support for LGBT agenda, homosexual ‘marriage’

First Lady Michelle Obama made a point of crediting her husband with 'standing up for marriage equality' during the opening ceremony.

CHICAGO (LifeSiteNews) — This week saw the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, including a museum highlighting the record of the 44th president of the United States that prominently features his support for the LGBT agenda.

The 19.3-acre campus boasts a variety of spaces and facilities open to the public for event hosting, art galleries, youth programs, athletics, a Chicago Public Library branch, and a museum that “tell(s) the story of the First Family and the social movements that made their work possible.”

As highlighted by the Washington Blade, many items on display pertain to Obama’s support for the LGBT cause, and former First Lady Michelle Obama made a point of crediting her husband with “standing up for marriage equality” during the opening ceremony.

“Among the objects in the collection are the pen Obama used to sign the repeal of the ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ policy that prohibited gay, lesbian, and bisexual individuals from serving openly in the military; a set of Harvey Milk commemorative stamps honoring the first openly gay elected official in San Francisco; and an Out2Enroll rainbow sweat wristband used to connect communities — specifically LGBTQ people and their families, friends, and allies — with health insurance coverage options available under the Affordable Care Act,” the Blade recaps.

Obama’s shifting stance on same-sex “marriage” was one of the recurring controversies of his political career. He supported it in at least one 1996 questionnaire but claimed to be “undecided” on it two years later, and officially opposed it from 2004 through becoming president. In 2010, he suggested his position was “evolving,” and officially came out in favor in May 2012. Many suspect he never genuinely opposed same-sex “marriage,” but simply waited until it was politically safe to admit his true beliefs.

Notably, Obama’s vice president, future President Joe Biden, may have played a role in the timing of Obama completing his “evolution.” Days before Obama came out, Biden declared he was “absolutely comfortable” with “men marrying men, women marrying women.”

Despite overall trends toward liberalization, including continued majority support for government recognition of same-sex “marriages,” left-wing activists’ zeal to force affirmation of transgenderism in all aspects of public and private life have produced a backlash.

Sixty-six percent of Americans oppose taxpayer funding for gender transitions, according to an April 2025 Cygnal poll, and Pew Research finds that 66 percent support limiting athletic participation to actual members of a team’s designated sex, 56 percent support prohibiting transition procedures on minors, and 53 percent oppose forcing insurance companies to cover transition services. A June 2025 Gallup poll found that not even half of Democrats support letting males compete in female sports.

Following the 2024 presidential election, pro-Democrat firm Blueprint found that the statement “Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class” was the third-biggest reason for why overall voters chose not to vote for the former vice president, and the number one reason why swing voters rejected her and voted instead for President Donald Trump.

Last month, the Democrat National Committee released an election autopsy report admitting that the Trump campaign’s attack ads about Harris’s transgender focus were particularly potent, and acknowledging that “focus on social issues over economic issues alienated socially conservative voters who prioritized kitchen-table concerns.”

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