‘Obedience training’: Leading Fox News host Tucker Carlson condemns mask mandates

NEW YORK, October 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Fox News host Tucker Carlson issued a scathing attack October 6 on the irrational manner in which state governors and other authorities mandate face masks. Warning that avoiding wearing a mask has become akin to being immoral, he declared, “This isn’t science. This is medieval superstition.”

Commenting on President Trump’s message of hope prior to leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, Carlson noted that encouraging hope is precisely what the mainstream media wish to avoid. “But for the people whose power derives from our fear, it was a threat. They need you to be afraid, perpetually; otherwise, you won’t obey them.”

Carlson continued by mocking widespread liberal attacks on the president in light of his message of encouragement to the nation: “this is what peak hysteria must look like.”

Noting leftists’ horror when they saw Trump remove his face mask in the White House, Carlson said refraining from wearing a face mask has effectively become a heinous act or moral crime. “Taking your mask off effectively is questioning corona theology, and anyone who does that has committed an act of spiritual obscenity.”

Carlson carefully pointed out the hypocrisy of journalists and politicians. Some have called for masks to be worn and criticized Trump for not wearing one, but they have been seen without masks themselves. Carlson reminded his viewers that Chris Cuomo of CNN, who criticized Trump for removing his mask at the White House, was filmed cycling outside his house without a mask, while allegedly infected with COVID-19. “So it turns out Chris Cuomo doesn’t think he should have to wear a mask outside.”

In referencing a similar example of Rep. Nancy Pelosi violating her own public demands for mask-wearing, Carlson noted that “all of us are prisoners of their vanity.”

“So these people are hypocrites, obviously. But it’s worse than that. They are self-righteous.”

Commentating on the laws requiring masks to be worn outside in many areas, Carlson warned that such rules are dangerous and unscientific. “Rules like that are not about public health. Rules like that are a form of obedience training. They’re trying to see what they can make you do.”

He decried a California propaganda video advocating masks in public, asking: “Has there ever been shallower virtue-signaling? Underneath all of this is cruelty, by the way, and judgment of you.”

Carlson observed that unscientific policies are about control instead of public health: “The Democrats who hold every statewide office in California understand that for totalitarians to operate a society, they need people to cooperate.”

He warned of the sinister nature of such policies, which rely on blind obedience and create a toxic culture: “So the more people turn on each other and snitch and micromanage one another’s lives, the easier their job of control will be. People without loyalty to each other are easy to command.”

In reference to mask mania and various jurisdictions’ “irrational” mask-wearing policies, Carlson said: “They are framing obedience to these things as a matter of morality, and the media is totally fine with that. They don’t even care when the people who make the rules ignore them. Only the rest of us are evil when we disobey.”

Noting the worrying trend to form ad hominem attacks against Trump in the wake of his COVID-19 infection, Carlson stated that liberals are using the illness as a means of political argument. “For hundreds of years, this was the standard in Europe. Health equaled virtue. Illness equaled sin. All of a sudden, we are returning to that standard. He is sick; therefore, he is bad.”