‘Obviously a demon’: Creepy pro-abortion statue placed on top of New York City courthouse

Upon the statues' unveiling yesterday -- statues which the artist admits are an ode to abortion and the late, notoriously pro-abortion U.S. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- pro-lifers and other conservatives took to social media to blast the monuments as evil.
Mary
NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — A pair of statues championing abortion have been erected in New York City, leaving pro-lifers aghast. 

The statues — one of which is on display on the roof of the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court, and the other in close-by Madison Square Park — are both made of bronze and feature immodestly dressed female-looking creatures with horn-shaped braided hair.

Immediately upon the statues’ unveiling yesterday — statues which the artist admits are an ode to abortion and the late, notoriously pro-abortion U.S. Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — pro-lifers and other conservatives took to social media to blast the monuments as evil.

Also chiming in was American Catholic author and podcaster, Dr. Taylor Marshall, who posted a picture of one of the statues and implied it was a direct affront to God.

This is not the first time statues of either an overt or perceived “demonic” nature have caused outrage in America.

In fact, late last year another statue was erected also in New York City, this time in front of the United Nations headquarters, that reminded many of the “Beast of Revelation” described in the New Testament of the Bible.

Even more shocking was back in 2018, when Christians in Little Rock, Arkansas protested after a “giant” monument of Baphomet — the half-man, half-goat creature that represents the devil — was placed in front of the state capitol building. 

