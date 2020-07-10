Ohio abortion facility closes permanently, had been running since Roe v. Wade

PETITION: Demand Planned Parenthood return $80M improperly taken from coronavirus emergency fund! Sign the petition here.

July 10, 2020 (Live Action News) — Two years ago, Founder’s Women’s Health Center in Columbus, Ohio, closed its doors. That, however, turned out to be just temporary, with the abortion facility shutting down only to handle maintenance and management issues. Now, however, Greater Columbus Right to Life (GCRL) is reporting that the facility is closed permanently.

According to GCRL, the building has been sold, and the last remaining abortionist retired. “Last week, a historically reliable source indicated that the clinic’s last day would be June 30th,” GCRL reported. “Yesterday, a small group of our volunteers gathered to pray, observing that no patients entered or exited the building. Last evening, I encountered an employee of LabCorp who indicated that there would not be any more pickups at this location. Today, an employee of Founder’s confirmed that the clinic has closed permanently and that all patients would be referred to another location.”

Founder’s Women’s Health Center was the first abortion facility in the state to open after the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. GCRL estimates that, in the 47 years they were open, as many as 150,000 abortions were committed.

As Live Action News previously reported, Founder’s has a checkered past. One of their abortionists was caught receiving and distributing child pornography. He was allowed to commit abortions at Founder’s, despite his history of pedophilia.

In 1991, the Ohio Medical Board cited Michaelis after he had been convicted of Attempted Gross Sexual Imposition, Voyeurism, Public Indecency, all involving minor girls. Michaelis had engaged in sexual “touching” and other advances on girls in their early teens who had come to his home to play with his daughter. The Board finally revoked his license in 1992. Unwisely, the Board reinstated his license in 1997 after Michaelis complied with a number of requirements imposed by the Board, including an order for him submit to counseling.

It is believed that at least one woman suffered a perforated uterus during an abortion there. In 2018, the business also owed over $1 million in taxes to the City of Columbus, the State of Ohio, and the IRS, as well as $40,000 to the Ohio Department of Health in unpaid fines. It’s not clear if those fines were paid, allowing the facility to reopen, or if they remain outstanding. But for now, the good news is that there is one less abortion business harming women and killing preborn children.

Published with permission from the Live Action News.