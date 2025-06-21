Ohio bishop urges diocese to renew devotion to Sacred Heart of Jesus

Bishop David Bonnar of Youngstown, Ohio, is encouraging his diocese to deepen their devotion to the Sacred Heart through prayer, consecration, and enthronement ceremonies.

In a June 13 pastoral letter, Bishop David Bonnar of the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio, encouraged his flock to develop greater devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus through prayer and consecration to His Sacred Heart.

“During our upcoming clergy convocation, I will celebrate with our priests an enthronement of the Sacred Heart of Jesus,” Bonnar explained in the letter. “Together as a presbyterate, we will pray to the Sacred Heart for strength and grace as we teach, sanctify, and lead the people of God in our portion of the Lord’s vineyard always with a shepherd’s heart.”

“Together, as a community of believers, we will behold the Sacred Heart of Jesus,” he continued. “I pray that the life and love that flows from the Sacred Heart will empower us to be a more loving and unified Church.”

“I also pray that our commitment to the Sacred Heart of Jesus will enliven us to open our hearts more to one another in a spirit of empathy, compassion, and forgiveness so that we ourselves embody the heart of Jesus,” Bonnar wrote.

The letter, titled “Take Heart! Do Not Lose Heart! Behold the Sacred Heart!” will be published in parishes on June 27, the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, corresponding with the end of the 350th Jubilee for the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

While LGBT activists have hijacked the month of June, it is traditionally observed as the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus was introduced by Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque in the 17th century, who received visions from Jesus. The Sacred Heart emphasizes Jesus’ divine love, mercy, and compassion for sinners. It emphasizes a personal relationship with Christ through prayer, acts of reparation, and consecration to His Heart.

According to the diocesan press release, Bonnar revealed that on September 28, “we as a diocese will celebrate an enthronement of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in every church.” A similar enthronement will also be celebrated at the Clergy Convocation.

This devotion involves “veneration (and sometimes installation) of an image of the Sacred Heart to affirm the kingship of Jesus in the life of those participating.”

“At this year’s chrism Mass, the Diocese of Youngstown gifted her priests with an image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus to display in their prayer space especially as they answer God’s call to serve with a shepherd’s heart,” Bonnar revealed.

Bonnar is encouraged both clergy and laity to place an image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in a prominent place in their homes, so that “together, as a community of believers, we will behold the Sacred Heart of Jesus. I pray that the life and love that flows from the Sacred Heart will empower us to be a more loving and unified Church.”

