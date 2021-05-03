Ohio county prosecutor fires employee for refusing experimental vaccine, pressures others to take shots

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

DAYTON, Ohio, May 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.’s office fired one employee and others are reporting that he is harassing them to take experimental coronavirus vaccines for which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted voluntary Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) only.

Heck sent an email to staff on April 13 saying they would have to be vaccinated to return to work at his office.

“I can’t be bringing people back where some have it, some haven’t, and then they’re sitting next to each other. That’s just not doable and not fair or safe,” Heck told a local news station in Ohio. He added that employees with medical concerns or religious objections would not be required to be vaccinated.

However, since then, Heck has sent employees who declined the experimental vaccine on religious grounds a questionnaire asking them how often they go to church and the last time they worshipped.

Nursing mother stressed

A nursing mother, who works in Heck’s office and declined taking a shot because its effects on breastfeeding babies are unknown, posted on social media that she has been asked when she will stop breastfeeding her baby so she can take an injection.

Besides the stress of being a new mother and returning, she said, “Now your employer tells you that you have 13 business days to get a vaccine that is under emergency authorization or lose your job.”

She said the stress of the situation impacted her breast milk supply, caused her to start losing her hair, and kept her awake at night fretting about what to do.

“Should I get a vaccine that has no long-term data knowing that whatever is in it is going to go straight to my new baby? Questions turn in your mind: ‘but, wait, I’m not supposed to drink excess caffeine, but a vaccine with no long-term tests is fine?’” she said.

‘Remain in your office with the door closed’

On Friday, Heck issued rules for those few who returned to work with exemptions. “If you need to enter another’s work area … a mask MUST be worn for the entire time you are present EVEN IF ALONE. You must also DISINFECT ITEMS TOUCHED with antibacterial wipes,” the office missive stated.

“Remain in your office/cubicle with door closed (as applicable as much as possible),” it added, stressing that unvaccinated employees would be strictly forbidden to attend staff meetings in person.

On Monday, Stephanie Stock, president of Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom, said her group learned that the county prosecutor fired one employee who refused to take an injection.

“He is an absolute villain,” Stock said of Heck, but other employees in his office had mistreated people who questioned the protocols.

‘You idiot’

Assistant prosecutor James Staley, who works in Heck’s office, replied to an Ohio resident’s email that pointed out all current COVID-19 vaccinations in circulation have been granted Emergency Use Authorization only and so cannot be mandated by insulting her.

“No it's not you idiot,” Staley emailed in reply.

However, the FDA has indeed stated that current coronavirus vaccines must only be given voluntarily and without coercion and that each is an "investigational vaccine not licensed for any indication." According to their status, the FDA states that each is and “investigational vaccine not licensed for any indication.”

Greg Glaser, general counsel for Physicians for Informed Consent, a group focused on delivering accurate information about infectious disease and vaccination, cited the FDA Fact Sheet for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which states: “It is your choice to receive or not receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Should you decide not to receive it, it will not change your standard medical care.”

“In other words, people cannot lose healthcare coverage for refusal,” Glaser said. “So if an employee is fired for declining the vaccine, they lose their standard medical care in violation of the EUA.”

Nuremberg Code

It also is a violation of the Nuremberg Code, which arose as a result of the horrors of involuntary Nazi medical experimentation and which rests on the foundation of “voluntary consent” to all medical experiments, Stock added.

The mainstream media has misreported that COVID vaccines are "licensed" or "approved," which, according to Stock, has resulted in widespread coercion in violation of the EUA throughout the state of Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns erected a sign directing people to a segregated “Vaccinated Fan Restroom” at the NFL Draft last week.

Stock has spoken to one woman whose husband became very ill after his first COVID vaccine dose and is terrified to take the second dose, but he is being pressured to do so to keep his job selling professional equipment.

“What if he’s disabled from the shot?” Stock asked. “Is workers' compensation going to cover this? Who’s liable because the vaccine manufacturers aren’t?”

Other examples include an Ohio veterinary clinic requiring pet owners to show they had been vaccinated against COVID before they could bring their animals to be treated and seniors attending the Rocky River Senior Center being told they must show proof of vaccination papers before they're allowed to attend community activities.

“I can’t believe we are becoming a segregated society,” Stock said. “Most people will take the shot because they are coerced. They have no idea it is experimental, or they don’t have the means to get into a lawsuit.”

House Bill 248

Stock is supporting a campaign for House Bill 248, the Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act, that would protect people who choose not to get vaccinated from any consequences or discrimination on the job.

“Oh, my goodness. Someone contacted me a few weeks ago and said, ‘Can you help me? We have been told if we haven’t had it by May 1st we will be terminated,’” the lead sponsor of the bill, Republican Rep. Jennifer Gross of West Chester told LifeSiteNews.

Gross said that as a nurse practitioner and a former combat Air Force Lt. Colonel she had been repeatedly vaccinated and that she is “pro-vaccine.”

“This it isn’t about whether vaccines work, it isn’t whether I believe in science or not. This is a freedom bill. This is about your choice to choose what goes into your body,” Gross said.

Bill 248 would prevent people like Heck from asking “invasive questions” that are “none of an employer’s business,” Gross added. It would “protect people from discrimination but also give them recourse when it happens,” allowing them to file a civil lawsuit and claim legal expenses if they win.

Under the bill, supported by 16 Ohio House Republicans, governments, schools, and private businesses could still impose a vaccine requirements, but they would have to exempt anyone who claims a medical contraindication, “natural immunity,” or “reasons of conscience, including religious conviction.”

People “shall not be required to do anything” more under the bill. No business or government would be allowed to “discriminate against, deny service or access to, segregate, require a facial covering or other vaccination status label for, or otherwise penalize an individual financially or socially” for declining shots.

“They should be able to say no to any vaccine now or in the future,” said Gross, who added that it would block "vaccine passports” in the state of Ohio.

“It’s the best bill in the nation,” Gross said of Bill 248, which is waiting to be heard by the the health committee.

Greg Flannagan, Heck’s public information officer, and assistant prosecutor James Staley did not respond to requests to discuss Heck’s vaccination policies.