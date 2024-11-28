Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill to keep men out of girls’ locker rooms, restrooms

Under the new law, which takes effect in 90 days, males cannot enter bathrooms and locker rooms meant for women, and women cannot enter bathrooms and locker rooms designed for men.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a lifelong Catholic, signed SB104 on Wednesday – commonly referred to as the “Protect All Students Act.”

The bill, which LifeSiteNews has reported, was passed by the Ohio Senate earlier this November and will effectively ban public and private K-12 schools, as well as institutions of higher education, from opening or establishing restrooms and other facilities that are “non-gendered,” although family facilities remain permitted.

The law will also prevent those who are confused about their gender from entering facilities that do not correspond to their sex: males cannot enter bathrooms and locker rooms meant for women, and women cannot enter bathrooms and locker rooms designed for men. Under the bill, schools are also no longer permitted to allow boys and girls to share overnight accommodations, even if one or all individuals may be gender-confused.

The legislation includes standard exceptions such as those who are disabled and need assistance or younger children who require assistance from a parent or legal guardian.

“This is more than just a law,” the Ohio Republican Party celebrated in a statement posted to X, “it’s a fulfillment of Ohio’s mandate to prioritize the dignity and safety of young women.”

BREAKING: Governor DeWine Delivers on Mandate to Protect Young Women in Ohio 🇺🇸 Governor Mike DeWine, with the strong support of the Ohio Legislature, has signed SB 104 into law. This landmark legislation reflects the will of Ohio voters who demanded bold, common-sense action to… — Ohio Republicans (@ohiogop) November 27, 2024

“The Ohio GOP stands united in advancing policies that make real, meaningful change for families across the state,” it added.

Conservative political activist and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines also celebrated the new law, proclaiming that “common sense is making a comeback nationwide.”

BREAKING: Ohio Governor DeWine has signed the bathroom bill (SB104) into law, requiring individuals to use bathrooms & locker rooms that match their God-given sex. Common sense is making a comeback nationwide. pic.twitter.com/X9Bn6HiTmk — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 27, 2024

Republican Ohio House Representative Jennifer Gross likewise applauded the governor, “We don’t always agree, but I’d like to thank Governor DeWine for signing the bathroom bill. Little girls will be protected in private spaces such as locker rooms, and bathrooms.”

Among the far-left groups lobbying for a veto of the bill was the ACLU of Ohio, which attempted and failed to brand the measure as “cruel” despite the protections it affords to children.

“We are incredibly disheartened by the Ohio General Assembly’s continuous attacks against transgender and gender non-conforming individuals across Ohio,” the organization offered in a press release after the bill’s passage in the Ohio Senate, adding that they are “closely considering next steps.”

The bill, now signed into law, takes effect in 90 days.

