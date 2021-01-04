Ohio gov. signs bill requiring women to cremate or bury their aborted children

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, January 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The governor of Ohio has signed a bill into law which requires women who undergo surgical abortions to either bury or cremate the remains of their children.

Known as “The Unborn Child Dignity Act,” the measure was passed in the Ohio House on December 3 and signed by Republican Governor Mike DeWine on December 30. The new law states that a pregnant woman who kills her child through abortion “is responsible for the costs related to the final disposition of the fetal remains at the chosen location.”

Those who ignore the new law — whether the mother of the child or the abortion provider — could face a first degree misdemeanor charge which carries a $1,000 fine and/or a six month jail sentence.

“Although we work for a day when no unborn child in Ohio is killed by abortion, we recognize that, at the very least, accounting for those precious bodies, and for their humane disposition is necessary,” Molly Smith of The Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio, told Cincinnati.com.

Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, vice president of government affairs and public advocacy at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio claimed the new law is “unconstitutional and medically unnecessary.”

“It also adds yet another barrier for patients who are trying to access abortion services — which is the legislature’s real goal,” Blauvelt-Copelin told Cincinnati.com.

Laurel Powell, also speaking on behalf of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, dismissed the bill as nothing more than a roadblock for women seeking abortions.

“This is honestly just a familiar ploy by these lawmakers who use the chaos of the end of year session to try and pass these unpopular bills,” Powell told Cleveland’s WEWS-TV.

“This is not something that is intended to promote patient safety or access to care,” continued the Planned Parenthood advocate. “Really, it’s just another attack.”

Despite the claims by Planned Parenthood, Ohio’s pro-life community has welcomed the new law as an important step in respecting and honoring the humanity of unborn children.

Mark Harrington, president of Ohio-based pro-life organization Created Equal, said, “While both pro-life and pro-abortion groups are focused on state abortion bans, these humane disposal bills are getting signed into law and in some ways pose a bigger threat than these bans do because they are now considered constitutional.”

“Because abortionists are the dregs of medicine they will be unable to comply with these new regulations,” he added.

“The Unborn Child Dignity Act will promote the dignity of the unborn through proper burial by requiring the Ohio Department of Health to establish rules for the proper disposal of products of conception and define ‘humane disposal’ as earthly burial or cremation,” declared a statement issued by Ohio Right to Life.