Ohio passes bill requiring schools to teach students to have children after marriage

The 'success sequence' model includes completing at least a high school education, obtaining full-time work, and marrying before having children to reduce the likelihood of living in poverty as adults.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (LifeSiteNews) – The Ohio Legislature approved legislation that would require public schools to explicitly teach children to mature and marry before having children in what lawmakers are calling a needed step to prepare young people for success in life.

SB 276 deals with a variety of education reforms and includes a requirement for every public school district to “provide instruction that is aligned with the success sequence,” which is defined as a “three-pronged framework for youth and young adults based on research from diverse institutions that individuals who complete at least a high school education, obtain full-time work, and marry before having children are overwhelmingly less likely to live in poverty in adulthood.”

The exact contents of such lessons are not elaborated upon, but the bill says the “department of education and workforce shall review and maintain a list of curriculum and resources for grades six to 12 about the success sequence. Any curriculum or resources on this list shall include, and be consistent with, evidence, identified using the best research methods available, describing the positive personal and societal outcomes associated with the success sequence.”

“Young people are statistically far less likely to live in poverty when they complete high school, work full time, and marry before having children,” Republican state Rep. Sarah Fowler-Arthur argued. “This gives young people tools to make informed decisions about education, work, family, and their future stability.”

Success sequence instruction is one of many ideas found in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which contains model legislation for lawmakers to follow. The Ohio proposal also had the backing of the conservative American Enterprise Institute and the Center for Christian Virtue, which calls it a “win for Ohio students and families.”

SB 276 passed both chambers of the state legislature and now awaits a final signature by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who has not yet shared his view on the proposal.

Education Week noted in April that success sequence proposals are currently under consideration in Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas, and have already been approved in Indiana, Tennessee, and Utah.

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