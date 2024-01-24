Ohio Senate overrides Gov. DeWine’s veto of bill banning transgender drugs, surgeries for children

Thanks to the Senate’s Wednesday action, HB 68 will now take effect in 90 days and also protect girls' and women's sports.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (LifeSiteNews) — The Ohio Senate on Wednesday voted to override Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s December veto of an expansive bill banning destructive transgender drugs and surgeries for minors and protecting girls’ and women’s sports. The legislation is now set to take effect in the spring.

In a 23-9 vote on Wednesday, the majority Republican state Senate opted to override the veto of Ohio’s HB 68, also known as the Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, which was designed to protect children and teenagers from transgender procedures and safeguard girls’ sports from the incursions of males claiming to be “transgender.” The move came after the Ohio House similarly voted to override the governor’s veto on January 10.

According to the Ohio Capital Journal, lawmakers discussed the legislation for about an hour Wednesday before ultimately agreeing to push forward the measure. During the discussion, Republican Sen. Kristina Roegner spoke about the central issues undergirding the legislation, reaffirming that “Gender is not fluid” and “There is no such thing as a gender spectrum.”

“There are men and there are women and there are boys and there are girls and they are different,” she said.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Gov. DeWine had vetoed HB 68 in late December despite the fact that the legislation had been passed by both chambers of the state legislature by wide margins. The moderate Republican governor received immediate pushback for his decision from conservatives and other opponents of transgender ideology, and expectation was almost immediate that lawmakers would override the veto. Facing the overriding of his veto, Gov. DeWine quickly issued an executive order banning “gender transition” surgery for minors, an order conservatives critiqued for not going far enough.

Thanks to the Senate’s Wednesday action, HB 68 will now take effect in 90 days.

“Detransitioner” Chloe Cole, a young woman who underwent a double mastectomy at 15 and is now a prominent champion for the end of transgender mutilation of minors, celebrated the state Senate’s Wednesday legislative override in a social media post.

“Child gender mutilation and gender ideology as a whole will end with a whimper,” she said.

Ohio Right to Life, which had called for a legislative override following news of DeWine’s veto, also hailed the decision in a press release.

“Our most basic duty as parents is to protect our children,” Ohio Right to Life CEO Peter Range said in the statement. “Our daughters should not be forced to compete against males in sports, plain and simple, and our children should not be undergoing irreversible sterilizations and experimental transgender medicine. This is not controversial; this is common sense. We are thankful for the Ohio Senate’s legislative veto override of HB 68.”

“Our children are our greatest legacy, and today’s vote ensures our children are protected in Ohio,” Range added.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Gov. DeWine previously defended his veto of HB 68, arguing he did so out of concern that gender-confused minors would commit suicide without access to transgender interventions, a scientifically baseless claim that is nonetheless often repeated by transgender activists. The claims of the alleged “benefits” of surgical and chemical interventions have been repudiated by credentialed medical experts, and numerous European countries are now moving to restrict the procedures.

In addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality. Moreover, studies indicate that more than 80% of children suffering from gender dysphoria will outgrow it on their own by late adolescence without surgical or pharmaceutical interventions.

Anecdotal evidence also tells a tragic story concerning the real-life impacts of irreversible transgender interventions.

In November, 26-year-old Morgan Keller, who had undergone debilitating surgical and pharmaceutical interventions before rejecting transgender ideology, spoke out in favor of HB 68 in testimony before Ohio lawmakers.

“I wish I had been told ‘no’ by the practitioners that I trusted. I wish I could say that I’m the exception to the rule, but everybody in this room knows that is false,” Keller said. “I come to you wearing the scars of this medical scandal.”

